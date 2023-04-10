Beef Production

Fed Prices Leading Cattle Markets to Record Levels

Cash fed cattle prices hit new record highs last week.
Cash fed cattle prices hit new record highs last week.
(CAB)

The daily 5-Market negotiated cash fed cattle price reported on Thursday, April 6, 2023, by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, was $172.33/cwt., a new record daily fed cattle price.  This was followed on Friday with a price of $175.87/cwt.  The previous record daily price was $172.08/cwt. on November 26, 2014. 

Where do fed prices go from here?  In a steady market, fed prices would typically peak seasonally about now and move lower through the third quarter before increasing to the end of the year.  This sort of typical pattern is currently priced into the Live Futures with futures prices decreasing from the nearby April (currently just over $171/cwt.) to June (about $163/cwt.) and August ($162/cwt.) before increasing in the October contract ($166/cwt.) and December ($171/cwt.).  At this time, Live Futures prices do not exceed nearby levels until the February 2024 contract (currently $174/cwt.). 

Will fed prices follow this typical seasonal pattern this year?  Figure 1 suggests maybe not.  In 2021 and 2022, the strong uptrend in fed prices offset seasonal tendencies, with prices moving continually higher.  There is good reason to expect the uptrend to continue in 2023. The seasonality priced into the markets now may fade as markets trend higher going forward. 

 Feedlot inventories are just beginning to fall with ever tighter feeder cattle supplies and are likely to continue decreasing at least through 2023, pushing fed prices higher.  Fed prices may increase more slowly or plateau briefly in the summer months but are not likely to have a typical seasonal decline going forward.     Fed prices

Feeder cattle prices have not yet reached record levels but are advancing to surpass previous price peaks.  Oklahoma combined auction prices for 500–550-pound, Medium/Large No. 1 steer prices for the week ending April 7 were $251.41/cwt., the highest price since August 2015.  The record price for this weight group was $306.42/cwt. on December 12, 2014.  For the heavier feeder cattle, 800-850-pound steer prices averaged $189.53/cwt., the highest price since October 23, 2015.  The highest previous price for these steers was $238.87/cwt. on October 10, 2014.  Feeder cattle prices are currently about 80 percent of the record price levels in late 2014 and will undoubtedly exceed previous high prices at some point in the coming months.    

 

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Cattle Continue Historic Price Rally As Cattle Feeders Gain Leverage

Cattle markets surging $10 higher over the past two weeks have pushed the 5-area average price to record levels and the rally may continue this week.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Hereford Expands Feedout Program

The American Hereford Association announces an expansion of their popular Hereford Feedout Program to accommodate more producers.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
Mackey: Packers 'Not Doing You A Favor'

With cattle feeders in the driver's seat, packers will seek leverage to price cattle for future delivery. They aren't looking to do feeders a favor with the strategy.

Brodie Mackey
Beef Production
Fed Prices Leading Cattle Markets to Record Levels

In a steady market, fed prices would typically peak seasonally about now and move lower through the third quarter before increasing to year end, but there is good reason to expect the uptrend will continue in 2023.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
Beef Production
Cash Fed Cattle Eclipse Previous Record Highs

Packers chased finished cattle into the evening on Wednesday last week and the result was another rally in cash prices to new record highs, eclipsing the mark set in November 2014.

Greg Henderson
Ag Policy
Senate Ag Leaders Ask for More Farm Bill Funds

“A commitment to additional financial resources for the farm bill will help to transition our farm and food supplies away from ad hoc support," the Committee members said in a letter.

Jenna Hoffman
View More