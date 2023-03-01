Industry

Scott King to Lead U.S. Cattle Business for Boehringer Ingelheim

King brings more than three decades of animal health experience to the role of executive director for the company. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine and practiced veterinary medicine for 10 years.
(Boehringer Ingelheim)

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. announced today the appointment of Dr. Scott King as the new executive director of the company's U.S. cattle business.
 
“Cattle producers and veterinarians put long hours and hard work into raising healthy herds, and I am excited to lead the team at Boehringer Ingelheim as we work hand-in-hand with them to prevent and manage conditions that can impact cattle health,” says King, executive director of the U.S. Cattle Business at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. “As a veterinarian, I know that prioritizing animal health and well-being is essential to producing wholesome beef and dairy products, and Boehringer Ingelheim is a key partner in this mission with our ‘cattle first’ philosophy.”
 
King has served as director of marketing for the U.S. cattle business at Boehringer Ingelheim since 2015. He joined the company in 2014 as director of marketing for the company's U.S. equine business and has held various marketing and technical leadership roles at Bayer Animal Health and Land O’Lakes Purina Mills.

“Scott understands our long-term commitment to supporting cattle-centric solutions for producers and veterinarians,” says Steve Boren, vice president of livestock and equine at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. “His extensive knowledge of the cattle industry and background in veterinary medicine will be integral to helping uphold Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to whole herd health.”
 

 

