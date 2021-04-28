RTK Launches 10th Annual Photo Contest

Ranchland Trust of Kansas (RTK) will open its 10th annual photography contest on May 1. The contest will be open to professional and amateur photographers of all ages. Photographs entered will showcase the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across the state. The competition offers Kansans the chance to explore and capture the many activities, seasons and faces of Kansas’ ranching tradition.

Photos submitted to the contest should express the mission of RTK: “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.” Participants may enter up to five photos. The contest will be open through the summer and close on August 31, 2021.

RTK is happy to announce a new partnership with L’image in Wichita. L’image will sponsor the photography contest this year. The locally owned photo printing and picture framing store in Wichita has been in business over 25 years, specializing in their ready-to-hang plaque mount. They also offer image mounting, metal prints, laminating, canvas gallery wraps and traditional framing. They are in the business of making the artist or photographer look their best.

Photo contest entries will be judged by a panel of professionals in the field of photography and by representatives of RTK and the Kansas Livestock Association. The judges will select one winner in each of the following categories: grand prize, landscape, livestock, people, wildflowers or other wildlife, sunrise/sunset, youth (ages 5-17), Kansas Livestock Association member, fan favorite via Facebook voting and one honorable mention.

All prizes will be provided by L’image of Wichita. L’image will award all 10 category winners an 8” x 10” plaque mount of their winning photo. The grand prize winner will receive their choice of an 11”x 14” canvas or metal print of their winning photo.

Samantha Weishaar, RTK Associate Director, said, “John and his team at L’image will be great to work with and we are excited for new opportunities. RTK is very grateful for their sponsorship and generosity.”

For full contest rules and to enter, visit www.ranchlandtrustofkansas.org and find Photo Contest on the News and Events page.