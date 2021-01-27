Industry

Research Highlights: The State of the Current Beef Consumer

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in consumer shopping shifts unlike any the industry has ever seen. That’s why the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, sought to better understand how domestic consumers have responded to these unprecedented events and to determine which food shopping behaviors will be temporary and which may be permanent, especially for the beef category.

 

Key take-aways include:

  • Online ordering for both groceries and meal ordering is here to stay;
  • Consumers are cooking more meals at home;
  • Beef demand has remained strong to-date; and, more.

Download this overview for a snapshot of how domestic consumers have responded to the unprecedented events of 2020 as well as a long-term outlook. 

 

