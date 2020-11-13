Register for free CAB webinar

Industry

How do you certify your herd to produce the Certified Angus Beef ® (CAB®) brand?
The short answer? You don’t.

The long answer is one of the many that Kara Lee, CAB assistant director of producer engagement, will answer in an upcoming virtual presentation.

The free, one-hour "Getting to Know the Certified Angus Beef ® Brand" webinar is set for November 19, 1:30 p.m. Central.

CAB was designed to increase demand for registered Angus cattle by adding value throughout the supply chain, and today quality cattle are worth more to every segment.

Qualifying carcasses earn upwards of $1.7 million in grid premiums each week, Lee says, but knowing how it all comes together is the first step to capturing some of that value.

"The Certified Angus Beef brand is a well-known, almost household name for many cattle producers. However, the structure of the brand is often less well known," she says. "This is for any producer who wants a better understanding of how the company works for them and wants to know how to connect that to what they do on the ranch."

Lee will provide a general overview of the brand and its importance to consumers, and offer insight into how cattle qualify and what typically prevents CAB certification in the first place.

"If you’ve always thought of yourself as familiar with the brand, but find it difficult to explain exactly how it works, this webinar should be a great resource," Lee says.

From the basic to the complex, she’ll talk through the most common FAQs and allow time for participants to ask questions of their own.

"We want everyone who produces high-quality beef to know what it takes to get involved," Lee says.

To register for the Nov. 19 webinar, visit www.cabcattle.com/webinars.

 

