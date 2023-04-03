K-State Crowned National Champion Meat Animal Evaluation Team Again
The Kansas State University Meat Animal Evaluation Team won National Champion honors at the 2023 Collegiate Meat Animal Evaluation Contest hosted in Canyon, Texas. The team was recognized Tuesday, March 28 following the three-day competition.
The event, previously known as the AKSARBEN contest, now rotates between host institutions across the country. The competition includes live market animal carcass predictions and pricing, breeding animal evaluation and meat judging competition and truly serves as a capstone judging experience for students with its incorporation of so many industry applicable concepts.
The team placed first in the breeding, beef, sheep, swine, market and communication divisions of the contest. Individually K-State had five members place in the top 10 overall, including the top four individuals. Brody Nemecek, Iola, Kansas, was first; Ellie Kidwell, Walhonding, Ohio, second; Luke Harker, Hope, Indiana, third and Jade Parrish, Parrish, Florida, fourth. (See complete individual and team results below.)
“The Meat Animal Evaluation contest is the most comprehensive test of students’ knowledge of the factors that impact production of meat from livestock. Many of the students that compete in this contest have already demonstrated excellence in animal and/or meat evaluation, and this annual opportunity for them to pull their knowledge, education and past training together make this a true Capstone experience for all,” says Dr. Mike Day, KSU ASI department head. “The capacity for all-inclusive consideration of product value as impacted by genetics and management is crucial to economic efficiency of meat production. Congratulations to our K-State students and coaches for their high level of excellence in this competition winning national champion honors six out of the last seven years.”
The team is coached by Dr. Travis O'Quinn and Chris Mullinix, assisted by Erin Beyer and Macie Weigand.
Team Results:
Champion Team — Breeding Division
Champion Team — Beef Division
Champion Team — Communications Division
Champion Team — Market Division
Champion Team — Swine Division
Champion Team — Sheep Division
Third Place Team — Meats Division
Individual Results:
Brody Nemecek, Iola, Kansas – 1st Overall, 1st Breeding, 9th Market, 2nd Sheep, 4th Swine
Ellie Kidwell, Walhonding, Ohio – 2nd Overall, 2nd Market, 2nd Swine
Luke Harker, Hope, Indiana – 3rd Overall, 3rd Breeding, 8th Market, 4th Sheep, 1st Swine
Jade Parrish, Parrish, Florida – 4th Overall, 3rd Market, 7th Sheep, 6th Swine
Weston Schrader, Wells, Kansas– 6th Overall, 3rd Beef
Will Banks, Cynthiana, Kentucky – 10th Sheep
Riley Krehbiel, Kingman, Kansas – 5th Sheep, 9th Swine
Sarah Kalman, Chico, California – 2nd Beef, 4th Market
Trevor Johnson, Centerville, South Dakota – 1st Market, 10th Swine
Katrina Tucker, Hopkins, Michigan – 5th Market, 3rd Sheep,
Chesney Effling, Highmore, South Dakota – 1st Beef, 3rd Meats,
Rebecca Donaldson, Berryton, Kansas – 9th Beef
Jacey Massey, Alberta, Canada – 10th Market
Alex Scovill, Laingsburg, Michigan – 6th Beef
Team Members:
Will Banks, Cynthiana, Kentucky
Charles Bunker, Mebane, North Carolina
Trey Conley, Clarksdale, Missouri
Rebecca Donaldson, Berryton, Kansas
Chesney Effling, Highmore, South Dakota
Luke Harker, Hope, Indiana
Lane Howe, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma
Trevor Johnson, Centerville, South Dakota
Sarah Kalman, Chico, California
Ellie Kidwell, Walhonding, Ohio
Riley Krehbiel, Kingman, Kansas
Jacey Massey, Alberta, Canada
Brody Nemecek, Iola, Kansas
Jade Parrish, Parrish, Florida
Weston Schrader, Wells, Kansas
Alex Scovill, Laingsburg, Michigan
Delaney Shaw, Tulare, California
Katrina Tucker, Hopkins, Michigan
Whitney Watts, Wesson, Mississippi