How Illinois Legislators are Removing Obstacles for 4-H and FFA Youth

For years, Illinois high school students and teachers have expressed challenges in being accepted by respective schools to participate in the Illinois State Fair held in mid-August and the DuQuoin State Fair held in early-September. As the first day of school continues to move earlier into August for many schools, it makes it even more difficult for young people to exhibit 4-H and FFA projects they have worked hard on all year long. Proposed legislation in Illinois could soon require any missed school days because of FFA or 4-H related activities become excused.

“Many young people are frustrated with their inability to show and exhibit 4-H and FFA projects because of how those opportunities are being received at their local schools,” explains Jesse Faber, an ag teacher at Pontiac Township High School and chairman of the Illinois Agricultural Education Legislative Committee. “We know this is a town-by-town issue and a variety of schools across the state have been supportive. However, we want to support all young people in their ability to exhibit projects they pour so much into within the educational setting of 4-H and FFA.”





Liz Hayden at a recent livestock judging contest. She shows breeding sheep at the Illinois State Fair. Photo by Swinging R Photography.

Hayden Speaks for Youth Livestock Exhibitors

That’s why Liz Hayden, a freshman at Lincoln Land Community College and a former Section 12 Illinois FFA president, recently voiced her opinion on Senate Bill 2132. During a testimony in front of an Illinois Senate committee, she shared how important this bill is for the future of the agriculture and education industry.

Senate Bill 2132 would require schools to consider students as being "in attendance" if the student's absence is to participate in a FFA or 4-H program competition or exhibition.

“We are asking that all 4-H and FFA members be supported in exhibiting their projects at the state level event,” Hayden testified. “The skills I learned through both organizations allowed me to be truly successful and impact the lives of others who shared the same interests. I will forever be indebted to the opportunities that I was given in replace of a school day, as the contests and events fueled my passion to feed the next generation of agriculturalists.”

Education Doesn’t Just Happen in a Classroom

Illinois State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) has been a strong supporter of ag education and supports this measure because she believes it’s critical for students to be able to continue their education outside of the classroom.

“The first bills I passed last year added agricultural sciences as a type of course that may be counted toward the requirement for three years of sciences in order to gain admission to an Illinois public university,” Turner says.

During the 103rd General Assembly (2023-2024), Turner is serving as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee. This is the first committee she has served as chair on since becoming state senator. She says it’s a perfect fit for her personally and for her district.

“I believe hands-on learning is extremely valuable for students, especially in the agriculture industry. I’m an advocate for agriculture and education. I think hands-on learning provides students with a real glimpse of what they could see themselves doing in the future,” Turner says. “Our world is ever changing. Students graduate high school and are expected to know what they want their career to be. Hands-on learning provides real life experiences in a field that students may decide to continue their education in or realize that isn’t what they want to do.”

Stop Jeopardizing Student Opportunities for Growth

Turner represents the Springfield and Decatur areas and points out there are a number of FFA chapters and 4-H programs in that area. She has heard too many stories of students being penalized for missing school for an event.

“After talking to students and understanding the events they are attending, it’s clear they are still learning outside of the classroom,” Turner says. “We can continue to emphasize the knowledge that students gain from 4-H and FFA programs, competitions and exhibitions. Agriculture is a vital industry across Illinois and we should continue advocating for and uplifting the students who are excited about it.”

It’s time to let students learn through experiences without being jeopardized, she says.

“Many FFA and 4-H events happen at fairs in the summer so there’s no conflict, but when students’ attendances begin to fall because of missed classes, that can hurt them. My initiative ensures the students who participate in FFA and 4-H aren’t jeopardized for missing class while at an event where they are participating in a hands-on learning experience,” Turner says.



Jeremiah Todd with a project he exhibited in the Illinois State Fair 4-H Project Expo.

Why Now?

Faber points out a number of states already have legislation like this in place, such as Oklahoma, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky. Using these states as examples, the Illinois Agricultural Education Legislative Committee helped craft legislation that fits Illinois, he says.

“Without question, we have one of the most dynamic agriculture industries in the entire country,” Faber says. “We have outstanding young people working in the ag industry and if we look specifically at the livestock side of it, we have some extremely successful young people coming up in our industry. We want to make sure they receive support and get proper recognition for the education they are receiving through 4-H and FFA programs.”

He explains there’s been a tremendous push in the Illinois Department of Education to incorporate more work-based learning and career development experiences.

“SB 2132 and HB 3814 are right in line with those initiatives to celebrate young people developing their career skills,” he says. “Whether those careers ultimately lead to a specific career in agriculture, or whether those are transferable skills into another career, I welcome anybody to attend one of these events. Go see the young people working on their projects to fully understand what they are capturing from these experiences.”

HB 3814 passed on March 22 and should go to vote in the Illinois Senate in early April. Then, the bills would go to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s desk for signing.

“This bill will help give students like me and future generations to come, the availability to influence the next generations of agriculturalists while ultimately feeding the world,” Hayden shared before the Senate Committee. “From Rockford to Carbondale and everywhere in between, each of us play a role within agriculture and can help cultivate tomorrow’s leaders.”

Editor’s Note: Illinois FFA is a youth organization that prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth organization across the state aimed at teaching practical skills to youth by offering lessons in communications, leadership, career development, livestock, home improvement and computer technology.

