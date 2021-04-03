Opinion

Colorado's MeatOut Day Promotes A Big Lie

It’s no secret that Colorado cowboys don’t care much for their Governor. And judging by Gov. Jared Polis’ actions, it would seem the feeling is mutual.

Polis poked the eyes of cowboys last month when he declared March 20 (the first day of spring) as MeatOut Day, asking the state’s residents to forego meat for one day. The proclamation was intended to educate consumers about the “benefits of a healthful, plant-based diet,” according to the Governor’s office.

Rubbish, say ranchers! “It felt like a slap in the face,” Lane Iacovetto, whose husband is a fourth-generation rancher, told The Steamboat Pilot. “You would never see a ‘no tourism’ day in Colorado.”

Indeed. Tourism brings more than $24 billion to the state each year, and state officials estimate tourism dollars save each Colorado household $707 annually in taxes due to the $1.5 billion in state and local taxes paid each year by visitors.

Agriculture? The state’s 34,000 farmers and ranchers contribute more than $47 billion annually to the state’s economy, with more than 17,000 jobs related to agriculture. Livestock account for more than $6 billion of the state’s cash agricultural receipts. Colorado has a total of 2.8 million cattle and calves, with more than 1 million of those in commercial feedlots.

So, yeah, MeatOut Day is a “slap in the face.”

Credit the Governor’s press secretary, however, for his attempt to put a good spin on the insult to cowboys.

“The governor’s office gets hundreds of requests for proclamations throughout the year and rarely declines these nonbinding ceremonial proclamations that get auto penned by the governor,” Conor Cahill, Polis’ press secretary, said in an email to The Steamboat Pilot. “For example, the governor has issued proclamations for Agriculture Day, Colorado Farm Bureau Day and Truck Driver Appreciation Day.”

Except, those would all be days of appreciation – not blatantly calling for residents to take a day off from an industry as MeatOut Day attempts. Further, critics of MeatOut Day believe the Governor’s action was influenced by his spouse, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, who is vegetarian and an animal rights activist.

On its own, Colorado’s MeatOut Day is likely to have miniscule impact on actual consumption of meat, and cowboys are right to call it for what it is – a slap in the face to ranchers everywhere. More importantly, reducing meat consumption is unlikely to provide the desired impact on the environment or the climate.

A leading authority on cows and climate is Frank Mitloehner, an animal scientist and air quality expert at the University of California at Davis.

“Many people continue to think avoiding meat as infrequently as once a week will make a significant difference to the climate,” Mitloehner said. “But according to one recent study, even if Americans eliminated all animal protein from their diets, they would reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by only 2.6 percent. According to our research at the University of California, Davis, if the practice of Meatless Monday were to be adopted by all Americans, we’d see a reduction of only 0.5 percent.”

In other words, the Governor’s MeatOut Day will have little effect except to further promote a big lie about cows and climate change.

Related stories:

Grandin, Mitloehner Serve Up Facts About Animal Ag and Greenhouse Gases

 

 

Latest News

Industry
Star Ranch Angus Brand Refresh

Carrying branded programs such as Tyson's Star Ranch Angus beef has benefits for both retailers and consumers. Shoppers still associate branded programs with better quality, better value and more consistency.

Industry Press Release
Industry
Embracing the Positives in Sustainable Cattle Production

Cattlemen are the original climate heroes, preserving natural resources, while producing safe, affordable and abundant protein. Speakers at NCBA's Winter Reboot discussed how cattle production contributes to society.

NCBA
Ag Policy
Commodity Group Execs Say Biden's Top Trade Pick Tai Knows Agriculture

While trade is not a headline of the Biden Administration in the first 100 days, it’s not stopping Katherine Tai from making her voice heard. Tai is now waiting full confirmation vote to put her ideas to work.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
BLM Rescinds Hammond's Grazing Permits

In another installment in the years-long saga of the Hammond Ranch, the Interior Department on Friday rescinded grazing permits that had been restored under the Trump administration.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
CAB Insider: Quality Carcass Spreads Turn Up Early

The two weeks in the middle of the month marked by extreme weather and insufficient fed cattle to harvest-space put a cap on cattle prices as packers found themselves well-supplied.

Paul Dykstra
Industry
Victor Ranch Receives Oklahoma Leopold Conservation Award

The Victor Ranch has been selected as the recipient of the 2020 Oklahoma Leopold Conservation Award®, which recognizes land owners who inspire with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources.

Casey Langan
View More