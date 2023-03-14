Tyson Ventures Invests in Cloud-Based Carbon Credit Marketplace for Livestock

The world’s first cloud-based carbon marketplace for the livestock industry, Athian, recently announced an investment from Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc. Adding to previous investments from Elanco animal Health Incorporated and Newtrient LLC, Athian aims to “fast-track the launch of the first-of-its kind transactional carbon credit inset program for the livestock sector that will provide producers economic incentives for on-farm sustainability practices, while helping improve the sustainability of the food system and reduce climate warming,” says a release.



Athian’s CEO, Paul Myer, notes the company now has investors throughout each segment of the livestock production chain, including farmers, packers and processors and animal health companies, that support sustainability, including the economic aspect of the term. Myer adds, revenue to help the industry carry out sustainability practices are soon to come.



“We will launch Athian’s carbon credit insetting platform in the second half of 2023 so that livestock farmers who prioritize measurable carbon management practices will be able to, for the first time, earn revenue to fund those practices,” he says.



The company’s mission focuses on capturing and claiming carbon credits earned through sustainability efforts, specifically by aggregating, validating and certifying greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions, while monetizing the reduction through sale of carbon credits, says the release.



According to Myer, the platform aims to enable and empower producers to implement on-farm practice changes that will help move the needle on climate change.



“Climate change presents a profound systemic challenge to the livestock industry. Athian is positioned to work with market leading companies to quantify, gain third party certification for and reward farmers for a range of sustainability practices executed at the farm level,” Myer explains.



Tyson Ventures’ Rahul Ray, investment lead, will serve as an observer to the Athian Board of Directors in connection with the company’s investment.

