Industry

Syngenta’s Chris Cook Discusses How Small Changes Can Yield Big Impact

“Just think about doing something you can do a little better than you were doing before, and that’s going to make a step change,” says Chris Cook, head of Enogen, Syngenta Seeds.
“Just think about doing something you can do a little better than you were doing before, and that’s going to make a step change,” says Chris Cook, head of Enogen, Syngenta Seeds.
(Trust In Beef)

Sustainable management of crops, land and livestock looks different for every producer. There are numerous ways producers can improve efficiencies and manage risk to become more inherently sustainable. The process isn’t an overnight change. Small, ongoing improvements can add up to have big impact.

“Just think about doing something you can do a little better than you were doing before, and that’s going to make a step change,” says Chris Cook, head of Enogen, Syngenta Seeds.

Watch the video to learn how Syngenta’s integrated portfolio and technical advisors can help producers evaluate their operations and assess areas of incremental improvement.

Get more information on land and livestock management, grazing, drought resilience and resources on how to boost profitability on livestock operations at www.TrustInBeef.com.

 

Latest News

Industry
Syngenta’s Chris Cook Discusses How Small Changes Can Yield Big Impact

“Just think about doing something you can do a little better than you were doing before, and that’s going to make a step change,” says Chris Cook, head of Enogen, Syngenta Seeds.

David Frabotta
Education
WDE_Show
Spring has Sprung and Show Season is Right Around the Corner. Are You Ready?

For your showing families, now is a good time to discuss a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection. Many livestock shows will require a CVI -- even if the animal doesn’t have to cross state lines to get to the show.

Oklahoma State University
Ag Policy
solar_panels_-_Kees_de_Jong_10-10_018
USDA Announces $1 Billion to Ag, Small Businesses for Renewable Energy and Efficiency Improvements

According to USDA, this funding was made available to help struggling rural communities “recover economically” and offer more market opportunities, improve infrastructure and protect farmland.

Jenna Hoffman
Beef Production
It’s a Uterine Prolapse. Here's What You Need to Know

Veterinarians with experience dealing with this bovine medical emergency offer insights and recommendations to help other practitioners and producers know what to do in this situation.

Rhonda Brooks
Industry
Livestock Neglect Case Concludes As Seized Cattle Sell For Nearly $1M

Following the seizure of over 1,000 head of cattle in a livestock neglect case in Lincoln County, Neb., all cattle have been "rehomed" and were sold at a fair price, says Sheriff Jerome Kramer.

Paige Carlson
Industry
Stolen Semi-Trailer Full of Beef Worth $275,000 Reported in Nebraska

A semi-trailer carrying $275,000 worth of beef from the JBS USA processing plant in Grand Island, Neb. did not make it to its destination, with the company reporting the incident of theft to the police earlier this week.

Paige Carlson
View More