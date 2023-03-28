Industry

G Bar C Ranch Receives 2023 Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award

G Bar C Ranch
G Bar C Ranch
(TSCRA)

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association recognized Meredith Ellis of G Bar C Ranch as the winner of the Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award, recognizing exceptional stewardship and innovation of the Rosston-based cattle operation.  

This award is presented as a joint effort between Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Section Society for Range Management and Texas Grazing Land Coalition. As the 2023 winner, Ellis will compete among other outstanding ranchers for the 2023 National Cattlemen’s Foundation Environmental Stewardship Award Program.  

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Arthur Uhl said this is one of the most esteemed honors a rancher can receive, and it is extremely competitive. 

“Ranching practices implemented by Meredith speak volumes to her dedication to sustainable use of the land,” said Uhl. “Her ranching philosophies embrace livestock production as a tool to maintain native species habitat, biodiversity, and water resources. Meredith is an outstanding example of stewardship, and we’re proud to present her with this award.” 

Ellis raises Angus cattle across the more than 3,000-acre ranch located between the Western Cross Timbers and Grand Prairies ecoregions. The ranch strategically rotates the herd through their 58 fenced pastures to reduce the potential need for artificial inputs. To do their part in enhancing water quality, G Bar C Ranch grazes in a way that maintains effective flow of vegetation filters to prevent erosion. The operation is exceptionally diverse, with 23 different ecological sites, including Wheat Creek flowing through the ranch which deposits into the Trinity River, providing nearly half of Texans’ water needs.

 

Latest News

Industry
G Bar C Ranch Receives 2023 Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association recognized Meredith Ellis of G Bar C Ranch as the winner of the Texas Outstanding Rangeland Stewardship Award.

TSCRA
Ag Policy
Packs of beef imported from Australia at an Aeon supermarket in Chiba, Japan.
NCBA Calls for Continued Ban on Paraguayan Beef Imports

NCBA asks Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack to continue blocking Paraguay from importing beef to the U.S. in response to USDA releasing a proposed rule that would grant access to Paraguayan beef imports.

NCBA
Ag Policy
3 Topics Producers Should be Tracking in the Farm Bill

“We don’t need to rewrite the entire farm bill,” Rep. Thompson (R-Pa.) says. “We’re comfortable with many parts of the 2018 bill and there aren’t many tweaks, instead things we need to protect and invest in."

Jenna Hoffman
Beef Production
North Dakota Ranchers Should Prepare for Flooding

Ranchers should make plans for moving feed and livestock to higher ground before flooding this spring, according to North Dakota State University Extension specialists.

Elizabeth Cronin
Beef Production
Beef Production Decreasing; Prices Higher

Over the past four weeks beef production has averaged 6.4% lower than last year. Production is expected to drop more sharply the remainder of the year.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
Ag Policy
Cargo Ships Leave West Coast Ports As Labor Talks Show 'Little to No' Progress

Rail strikes ran headlines in late 2022 and came to an end in December when Congress passed an agreement. But there may be another strike looming in the transportation sector unless the Biden administration changes pace.

Jim Wiesemeyer
View More