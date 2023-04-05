Creekstone Farms to Open Child Learning Center for Employees

Creekstone Farms has announced it has broken ground on a 20,000-square foot learning center adjacent to its Arkansas City, Kan., headquarters. The premium meat supplier, which employs approximately 1,200 people, estimates the daycare will accommodate more than 100 children when it opens this fall.

The facility, which will cost an estimated $3.5 million to construct, sits on 3.5 acres and will be available for children of Creekstone Farms employees. Creekstone Farms will cover all renovation costs to establish the learning center, while employees will pay a monthly fee to utilize its services.

The facility is part of a company-wide commitment to support employees with additional amenities and benefits, some of which include increasing wages 33% over the last three years, offering updated employee break areas and lunchrooms, and expanding on-site hot food service.

“Creekstone Farms Premium Beef sees the value in growing together with the local community,” said Kei Kada, Creekstone Farms president and CEO. “We hope this new project will be a great success and become an example of best solutions for the community. We are all looking forward to seeing big smiles of children and their families soon!”

The learning center will be a subsidiary of Creekstone Farms but will operate as a separate entity under the name Walnut Valley Learning Center, LLC. Company officials are planning to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony when the facility opens its doors. Wichita-based construction company Hutton partnered with Creekstone Farms for all phases of the project using their “design-build” model, and the town of Arkansas City is set to provide a tax rebate.

The facility is part of continued efforts to support the Arkansas City community. In early February, Creekstone Farms was named 2022 Business of the Year by the local Chamber of Commerce.