Ag Industry Leaders Embark on USMEF Trade Mission to Monterrey, Mexico

Monterrey, Mexico, found 150 miles off the Texas border, served as the destination for a recent U.S. Meat Export Federation trade mission, including a team of 15 U.S. industry leaders.
Monterrey, Mexico, found 150 miles off the Texas border, served as the destination for a recent U.S. Meat Export Federation trade mission, including a team of 15 U.S. industry leaders.

Including individuals representing state departments of agriculture, as well as soybean, corn, pork and beef councils and associations, the industry representatives participated in a local food show, visited a processing facility and saw the broad range of food retail offered in Monterrey, from wet markets to high-end boutique groceries, says Gerardo Rodriquez, regional director of USMEF in Mexico.

Rodriquez adds, people usually buy their meat in traditional carnicerias, or the wet market, but innovation in merchandising and the digital era is helping the modern supermarket chains and high-end stores gain momentum.

Keith Miller, a representative of the Kansas Soybean Commission on the mission, notes how USMEF was instrumental in helping a processor, that uses U.S. pork exclusively, to utilize cuts of meat that are oftentimes underutilized in the U.S., such pork jowl for its chicharrón products.

“The pork jowl makes a good product for them that is a lot cheaper because that's a product that we typically don't use a lot of in the United States. They really like it down here because it cooks up real nice and tender. They can season it and they really enjoy it. The price is cheaper, so it fits in all categories,” Miller explains.

Not only does the trade mission serve as a valuable experience to the participants, Indiana farmer Jim Douglas, representing the soybean growers on the USMEF board of directors, explains the trip as a way to maintain a strong trade relationship with Mexico, a key U.S. export customer.

“I think it just shows the awareness of how sincere we are to work in these markets, and we really appreciate their business. Tremendous customer, Mexico is, and so we really appreciate everything they've done for us,” Douglas says.

