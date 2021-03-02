Education

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Partners with Chef’s Roll to Highlight the Beef Quality Assurance Program from Pasture to Plate

A series of videos developed and released through a new partnership between the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, and Chef's Roll, Inc., reached more than 1.3 million viewers in its initial launch. The videos highlight the importance of the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program for the ranchers who raise the cattle, and the chefs who serve high-quality beef to their customers.  

Chef's Roll is a global network of chefs and hospitality professionals that promotes its work through programs and original content like these videos. The five videos made in partnership with the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand feature the pasture-to-plate relationship between ranchers and chefs across the country.

Each video follows a chef as they visit a local cattle operation to learn about how BQA practices are used to sustainably and responsibly raise high-quality beef. The beef farmer or rancher then visits the chef’s kitchen to gain an understand of how beef is prepared and featured on the chef’s menu. The experience is rounded out with a shared beef meal. 

The videos showcase five unique production and restaurant styles with the following rancher-chef relationships:  

  • Arizona Ranch Manager Dean Fish discusses environmental stewardship and proper cattle handling techniques, and Executive Chef Ryan Clark of Casino Del Sol presents the Cowboy Ribeye.
  • Oklahoma Feedyard Manager Tom Fanning shows how the fourth-generation cattle feedyard is dedicated to quality control, and Executive Chef Kathryn Mathis of BackdoorBBQ presents her contest-winning smoked pastrami sandwich.
  • Georgia Cow-Calf Farmer Kristy Arnold talks about being a third-generation owner of her farm, and Executive Chef Mark Keiser of Oak Steakhouse cooks a succulent, braised boneless beef short rib.
  • Idaho Rancher Kim Brackett explains that prioritizing animal welfare is the right and only way to ensure quality beef, and Executive Chef Shawn Smith of Coynes Restaurant shares his "Butler Steak Risotto" with flatiron steak.
  • California Rancher Jamie Mickelson speaks about the importance of cattle quality of life, and Chef Bob Simontacchi of Gravenstein Grill makes his Pimento Cheeseburger with aged, white cheddar.

 “These videos recognize and celebrate the commitment of our cattle farmers and ranchers to Beef Quality Assurance standards, and the food industry professionals who serve their high-quality beef,” said Sarah Reece, NCBA Senior Director of Influencer Engagement. “Whether a consumer is enjoying beef in a burger, as a steak, or with pasta, our hope is that by sharing what goes into how beef is raised, consumers continue to demand the amazing flavor of beef, and the nutrients it provides.”   

Released late last year, the videos garnered 658,790 views to-date. 

The videos can be viewed here:  https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/raising-beef/bqa-and-chefs 

 

