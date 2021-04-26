Would You Try Tele-health Appointments with Your Vet?

In the past year, telemedicine for people and animals has become a hot topic. When looking at medical care for people in December 2020, eMarketer found that 38% of rural Americans who have tried telemedicine liked it. Similarly, a recent Drovers Pulse Poll found 41% of beef producers said they would consider tele-health sessions for their cattle to address a specific disease or injury on their ranch.

Of the 159 responses, most were located in the upper Midwest. What do you think? Is tele-health gaining traction in your area? Let us know in the comments below.

