Beef Production

Profit Tracker: Cattle Steady, Hog Margins Solid

.
.
(FJ)

Cattle feeding margins were relatively steady at an average of $83 per head last week, down just $2 according to the Sterling Beef Profit Tracker. Most of the inputs into closeouts are similar to year ago – except cash cattle are trading $5 per cwt. below last year. A year ago cattle feeders saw average profits of $162 per head as negotiated prices averaged $119.

Total costs for finishing a steer averaged $1,469 per head, about $2 per head higher than the third week of February last year.

Cash prices paid to cattle feeders the week ending Feb. 19 averaged $114.09 per cwt., or about $0.25 per cwt. higher than the previous week. Packer margins increased $22 per head to an average of $389 per head. The result was a packer/feeder margin spread of $306 per head, up $24 from the previous week’s $282.

Beef packer capacity utilization was estimated at 76.1%, down 7.7% from the previous week, with an estimated 552,000 head slaughtered. A year ago packer capacity was estimated at 86.3% with a weekly kill of 625,629 head. Carcass weights this year are running 16 pounds heavier at 846 pounds.

Beef packer leverage in the current market is evident in the fact cash cattle prices are $5 per cwt. lower than the same week a year ago, yet the beef cutout price was $28 per cwt. higher. A year ago packers saw profits of $69 per head while feeding margins were $162 per head. The Beef and Pork Profit Trackers are calculated by Sterling Marketing Inc., Vale, Ore.

Farrow-to-finish pork producers saw their margins in positive territory for the third consecutive week, with profits of $20 per head. Lean carcass prices traded at $72.26 per cwt., an increase of $3.16 per cwt. from the previous week, and $15 per cwt. higher than a month ago. A year ago pork producers lost an average of $18 per head.

Pork packer margins averaged a profit of $30 per head, up $1 per head from the previous week, but $15 per head higher than last year. Pork packer capacity utilization was estimated at 86.7% compared to 93.1% a year ago.

Sterling Marketing president John Nalivka projects cash profit margins for cow-calf producers in 2021 will average $123 per cow. For feedyards, Nalivka projects an average profit of $43 per head in 2021, and packer margins are projected to average $251 per head.

For farrow-to-finish pork producers, Nalivka projects 2021 will produces losses of $13 per head. Pork packers are projected to earn $37 per head in 2021.

 

Latest News

Industry
Piedra Valley Ranch
Jerry Bohn: Beef Is, and Always Will Be Sustainable

Beef's contribution to climate change is often an outrageous lie that’s being used to sell consumers a fake meat product they don’t want or need and one that won’t do anything to solve climate problems.

Jerry Bohn
Beef Production
.
Profit Tracker: Cattle Steady, Hog Margins Solid

Cattle feeding margins were little changed from the previous week with modest profits. Hog feeding margins were boosted for a third week with another advance in lean carcass prices.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Retail meat counter
Study compares consumption of beef to plant-based alternatives

Consumers who prefer beef over plant-based protein alternatives said they are willing to pay nearly two dollars more per meal for a burger when dining at a restaurant, according to a study from Kansas State University.

Pat Melgares
Industry
.
Differentiating the Value of Feeder Cattle

During the Angus University “Revolutionary Marketing” webinar hosted Tuesday, Feb. 16, Troy Marshall shared that cattleman have invested in good genetics and now is the time they can stand out in the marketplace.

Whitney Whitaker
Industry
.
Sanburg: A World Without The Beef Checkoff

Hugh Sanburg, 2021 chair of the Cattlemen's Beef Board and a cow-calf producer from Eckert, Colo., discusses how the beef industry would be affected without the Checkoff's research, educational and promotional efforts.

Hugh Sanburg
Beef Production
Rapid Drop in U.S. COVID-19 Cases Could Spur More Beef, Pork Demand

U.S. data shows COVID-19 infection rates are now down to levels not seen since early fall, a sign economic recovery could also take shape. As more consumers venture out to restaurants, it could also help meat demand.

Tyne Morgan
View More