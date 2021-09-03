Beef Production

Profit Tracker: Cattle Margins Slim, Hogs Gain

Market hogs sold last week found twice the profit margin of fed steers. That’s mainly due to a rally that has added nearly $22 per cwt. to lean hog carcass prices over the past month, while cash cattle prices have been stuck in neutral.

Margins for cattle sold last week average $25 per head, up from the previous week’s $13 profits, and significantly better that the $22 per head loss recorded the first week of March last year, according to the Sterling Beef Profit Tracker. Cash fed cattle prices averaged $113.51 per cwt., steady to 50 cents lower than the previous week.  

Average closeouts saw total costs for finishing a steer about $21 per head lower than the previous week at $1,517, including about $8 less per head for feed and $12 less for feeder cattle.

Packer margins declined $51 per head to an average of $372. The result was a packer/feeder margin spread of $346 per head, down $62 from the previous week’s $408.

Beef packer capacity utilization was estimated at 93.7%, down 0.2% from the previous week, with an estimated 665,000 head slaughtered. A year ago packer capacity was estimated at 87.8% with a weekly kill of 637,597 head. Carcass weights this year are running 9 pounds heavier at 843 pounds.

Beef packer margins declined based on a $$6 per cwt. decline in the beef cutout to $233.28. A year ago the cutout averaged $205.48. A year ago packer profits were $84 per head. The Beef and Pork Profit Trackers are calculated by Sterling Marketing Inc., Vale, Ore.

Farrow-to-finish pork producers saw their margins gain $18 per head with positive margins for the fifth consecutive week and total profits of $480 per head. Lean carcass prices traded at $86.12 per cwt., an increase of $7.22 from the previous week, and $22 per cwt. higher than a month ago. A year ago pork producers lost an average of $14 per head.

Pork packer margins averaged a profit of $6 per head, down $15 per head from the previous week and $10 per head lower than last year. Pork packer capacity utilization was estimated at 91.2% compared to 96% a year ago.

Sterling Marketing president John Nalivka projects cash profit margins for cow-calf producers in 2021 will average $125 per cow. For feedyards, Nalivka projects an average profit of $1 per head in 2021, and packer margins are projected to average $304 per head.

For farrow-to-finish pork producers, Nalivka projects 2021 will produces losses of $12 per head. Pork packers are projected to earn $49 per head in 2021.

 

Industry
Cattlemen Support the Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021

The Death Tax Repeal Act of 2021 was introduced in Congress by U.S. Senator John Thune of South Dakota and U.S. Representatives Sanford Bishop (D-GA) and Jason Smith (R-MO).

NCBA
Industry
The Return of California Red-Legged Frogs

Multiple partners from national and international nonprofits, government agencies, and private landowners come together to change the course of the frog's plight.

John Heil
Beef Production
BT_Cows_Calves_Ocean
Invest in Genetics to Maximize Your Profit Potential

Breeding season is just around the corner and it's time to consider your investment in genetics to maximize the profit potential of the calves that will be born next year.

Mark Z. Johnson
Beef Production
Greg Henderson
Industry
Beef, Pork Exports Begin 2021 Lower

U.S. beef and pork exports began 2021 lower than year-ago, yet the USMEF remains optimistic as the retail meat demand remains strong and the expectation is that foodservice will rebound in more regions.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Angus VNR: Room for Growth

Whether your lawn or cow pastures, cutting off the old allows fresh growth.

Certified Angus Beef
