Beef Production

Profit Tracker: Cattle Margins Crumble, Hog Margins Solid

Cattle and hog finishing margins were headed in opposite directions last week, with lean hog prices enjoying a three-week rally while cattle prices were stuck in neutral for a second week.

Despite average cash fed cattle prices steady with the previous week, cattle feeding profit margins crumbled last week. Average feedyard margins ended the final week of February at $14 per head, down $68 per head, according to the Sterling Beef Profit Tracker. Cash fed cattle prices averaged $114 per cwt., steady with the previous week and nearly $1 lower than last year.

Average closeouts show increasing costs, with $8 more per head for feed and $40 per head more for feeder cattle. The result is total costs for finishing a steer above year ago at $1,538 per head compared to $1,498 last year.

Packer margins increased $33 per head to an average of $430. The result was a packer/feeder margin spread of $416 per head, up $110 from the previous week’s $306.

Beef packer capacity utilization was estimated at 91.8%, up 15.7% from the previous week, with an estimated 666,000 head slaughtered. A year ago packer capacity was estimated at 88.3% with a weekly kill of 643,382 head. Carcass weights this year are running 13 pounds heavier at 844 pounds.

Beef packer margins saw gains based on a $4 per cwt. gain in the beef cutout to $239.19. A year ago the cutout average $205.35. A year ago packer profits were $69 per head. The Beef and Pork Profit Trackers are calculated by Sterling Marketing Inc., Vale, Ore.

Farrow-to-finish pork producers saw their margins gain significantly with positive margins for the fourth consecutive week, with profits of $30 per head. Lean carcass prices traded at $78.90 per cwt., an increase of $6.64 per cwt. from the previous week, and $20 per cwt. higher than a month ago. A year ago pork producers lost an average of $17 per head.

Pork packer margins averaged a profit of $21 per head, down $9 per head from the previous week, but $5 per head higher than last year. Pork packer capacity utilization was estimated at 86.5% compared to 96.5% a year ago.

Sterling Marketing president John Nalivka projects cash profit margins for cow-calf producers in 2021 will average $123 per cow. For feedyards, Nalivka projects an average profit of $1 per head in 2021, and packer margins are projected to average $303 per head.

For farrow-to-finish pork producers, Nalivka projects 2021 will produces losses of $12 per head. Pork packers are projected to earn $49 per head in 2021.

Related stories:

Wholesale Beef Higher, But Cash Cattle Struggle

 

Latest News

Industry
Legislation Introduced to Expand Local Meat Processing

The Strengthening Local Processing Act will increase options for local livestock and poultry producers and assist smaller facilities as they adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and expand to meet consumer demand.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Cattle Margins Crumble, Hog Margins Solid

Cattle and hog finishing margins were headed in opposite directions last week, with lean hog prices enjoying a three-week rally while cattle prices were stuck in neutral for a second week.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Cattle Stranded On Ship Docked In Spain To Be Destroyed

Nearly 900 cows are set to be euthanized by Spanish authorities fearing bluetongue after the cattle drifted for more than two months on the Mediterranean Sea while the owners searched for a buyer.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
<p>&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;</p>
Stronger Undertone In Stocker And Feeder Prices

Auction markets noted firm demand and a stronger undertone last week for grazing cattle with spring now less than a month away. Auctions were in full-swing again after the previous week's winter storms.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Drovers Weekly Cattle Markets Update

Here's this week's update on cattle prices.

Drovers Editors
Beef Production
Identify ‘Dud’ Bulls With A Breeding Soundness Exam. Free Webinar Offered

DVMs Bob Larson and Jennifer Koziol will discuss how to evaluate bulls so only those that can get a high percentage of exposed cows pregnant in a short period of time are turned out into the breeding pasture this spring.

Rhonda Brooks
View More