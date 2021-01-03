Beef Production

Hulett: Fed Cattle Steady as Board Falls

Fed cattle prices in the South remained mostly steady at $114 with a hand full of cattle trading above that level.  Packers, as usual, were in a position of leverage and needed very little cattle for the next week’s harvest.  This continues to be the biggest problem with driving the cash price higher.

The North saw a range of $112.25 to $117 with most of the trade around $114.  The dressed market was mainly $179-$183.  Larger numbers traded in the North compared to what we saw in the South, but many producers held for what many think will be a higher market in the weeks to come.

Last week producers found themselves in the same situation that seems to be ever-too-common.  All indications pointed to what should have been a higher market, but at the end of the day packers had plenty of inventory and no reason to push the market to meet their needs. This will continue to be the issue until either the number of cattle available decreases, more shackle space is available, or the packer doesn’t start the week off with 85% of their needs already in hand.  Until something changes, producers will have a hard time getting any leverage back in the cash trade.

Brad Hulett is Director, Customer Development & Regional Manager, Kansas at Consolidated Beef Producers , Inc.

Related stories:

Wholesale Beef Higher, But Cash Cattle Struggle

 

Latest News

Industry
Legislation Introduced to Expand Local Meat Processing

The Strengthening Local Processing Act will increase options for local livestock and poultry producers and assist smaller facilities as they adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and expand to meet consumer demand.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Cattle Margins Crumble, Hog Margins Solid

Cattle and hog finishing margins were headed in opposite directions last week, with lean hog prices enjoying a three-week rally while cattle prices were stuck in neutral for a second week.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Cattle Stranded On Ship Docked In Spain To Be Destroyed

Nearly 900 cows are set to be euthanized by Spanish authorities fearing bluetongue after the cattle drifted for more than two months on the Mediterranean Sea while the owners searched for a buyer.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
<p>&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;</p>
Stronger Undertone In Stocker And Feeder Prices

Auction markets noted firm demand and a stronger undertone last week for grazing cattle with spring now less than a month away. Auctions were in full-swing again after the previous week's winter storms.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Drovers Weekly Cattle Markets Update

Here's this week's update on cattle prices.

Drovers Editors
Beef Production
Identify ‘Dud’ Bulls With A Breeding Soundness Exam. Free Webinar Offered

DVMs Bob Larson and Jennifer Koziol will discuss how to evaluate bulls so only those that can get a high percentage of exposed cows pregnant in a short period of time are turned out into the breeding pasture this spring.

Rhonda Brooks
View More