Beef Production

Hulett: Cash Finds Momentum

Cattle feeders in the South saw a rise in their cash market for the second consecutive week.  The trade was lower than what producers wanted, but most of the live cattle trade was $117-$118. 

The feeders in the North were able to push their market higher.  With tighter supplies packers had to push the market to higher levels. Cash traded developed at $118 earlier in the week and by Friday most cash cattle were bringing $120-$121.  Dressed cattle traded mostly in the lower $190’s.

There had been much talk about how many deliveries the industry might see as we head into this first week of April.  The rise in the cash market Friday may have narrowed up the basis enough to put some of the deliveries on hold for now.  The cash market still feels like it will continue to rise as we go forward for the next couple of weeks.

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
USDA Reopens CFAP2 Today: With 60 Days to Apply, Here’s Who’s Eligible

The second round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 2) restarted April 5. Farmers have 60 days to either apply or make modifications to their existing CFAP 2 applications.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
Angus VNR: A Focus on the Cow and the Carcass Can Coexist

Kansas rancher Matt Perrier talks about his focus on maternal traits that fits marbling into the equation.

Certified Angus Beef
Market Reports
Stocker And Feeder Cattle Higher

Stocker and feeder cattle sold higher at auctions last week, but pressure on prices may develop as a result of the the WASDE report which projects smaller corn and soybean acres and higher grains prices.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Drovers Weekly Cattle Markets Update

Here's this week's update on cattle prices.

Drovers Editors
Beef Production
Selection for Maternal Performance

This week we discuss the EPDs to consider when selecting bulls that will be used as rotational sires. A rotational sire is a bull from which daughters will be retained to develop as replacements in our cowherd.

Mark Z. Johnson
Beef Production
Cash Fed Cattle Rally, Look For More

Feedyards across all regions sold cattle higher last week and are looking to push the market even further this week. Last week sales volumes were called light to moderate with packers chasing a tightening supply.

Greg Henderson
View More