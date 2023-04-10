Beef Production

Cattle Continue Historic Price Rally As Cattle Feeders Gain Leverage

Cattle feeders are witnessing an historic price rally.
Cattle feeders are witnessing an historic price rally.
(GH)

Negotiated cash cattle prices have surged $10 higher over the past two weeks, posting a record high price of $175.38 per cwt. on Friday. (USDA quoted steers at $174.62 with the heifers at $175.38.) The previous record was $171.38 printed in November 2014.

Packers were aggressive bidders in all areas and bought 103,000 head on a negotiated basis. Analysts note the packers are attempting to grab all the inventory they can now as supplies are expected to tighten going forward. That’s a clue cash prices could go even higher this week.

Wholesale beef prices are also working to the cattle feeders favor. Monday morning’s Choice boxed beef printed at $292.94 per cwt., up $1.96 from Friday’s close. That’s an historic seasonal price for wholesale beef, and analysts think a post-Easter bump in demand could keep that rally going. The higher wholesale prices will work to keep packers’ margins in the black even as they pay up for live cattle.

This week’s slaughter numbers are expected to reach 630,000 head, which would be an improvement over last week’s holiday-shortened number of 603,000. With carcass weights dropping, last week’s harvest pushed beef production well below the five-year average.

At the CME, April Live cattle were up 30 cents to $171.375 and June rose 60 cents to $163.70. April feeders were up 30 cents to $200.925.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Cattle Continue Historic Price Rally As Cattle Feeders Gain Leverage

Cattle markets surging $10 higher over the past two weeks have pushed the 5-area average price to record levels and the rally may continue this week.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Hereford Expands Feedout Program

The American Hereford Association announces an expansion of their popular Hereford Feedout Program to accommodate more producers.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
Mackey: Packers 'Not Doing You A Favor'

With cattle feeders in the driver's seat, packers will seek leverage to price cattle for future delivery. They aren't looking to do feeders a favor with the strategy.

Brodie Mackey
Beef Production
Fed Prices Leading Cattle Markets to Record Levels

In a steady market, fed prices would typically peak seasonally about now and move lower through the third quarter before increasing to year end, but there is good reason to expect the uptrend will continue in 2023.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
Beef Production
Cash Fed Cattle Eclipse Previous Record Highs

Packers chased finished cattle into the evening on Wednesday last week and the result was another rally in cash prices to new record highs, eclipsing the mark set in November 2014.

Greg Henderson
Ag Policy
Senate Ag Leaders Ask for More Farm Bill Funds

“A commitment to additional financial resources for the farm bill will help to transition our farm and food supplies away from ad hoc support," the Committee members said in a letter.

Jenna Hoffman
View More