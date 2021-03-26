Ag Policy

USDA Hands Responsibility of RFID Traceability Efforts to APHIS

Drovers 032521

There are new developments in the rules and tracing of cattle via RFID tags, AgDay’s Clinton Griffiths reports. The USDA has announced it will not finalize a plan introduced by the Trump Administration to approve Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags as the official ear tag for interstate movement of cattle.

Instead, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will use the rule making process for future actions on RFID tags. APHIS has said this means all current approved ID methods can be used until further notice but adds the RFID tags provide the "best protection against the rapid spread of animal diseases," Griffiths says.

 

