Ag Policy

Bipartisan Group Pushes for Stepped-Up Basis Tax Rule Protections

A resolution introduced Tuesday would support the “preservation” of the rule and “oppose efforts to impose new taxes on family farms or small businesses.”
A resolution introduced Tuesday would support the “preservation” of the rule and “oppose efforts to impose new taxes on family farms or small businesses.”
(Farm Journal)

 A bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to protect a tax provision that reduces the capital gains tax on inherited property, saying elimination would hurt farmers and businesses.

The Joint Committee on Taxation says the failure to collect these taxes costs $40 billion per year, and Democrats have proposed ways to eliminate the provision, while leaving an exemption for farmers.

The resolution, introduced Tuesday by Reps. Tracey Mann (R-Kan.), Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), Jim Costa (D-Calif.), Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), and Bob Latta (R-Ohio), would support the “preservation” of the rule and “oppose efforts to impose new taxes on family farms or small businesses.”

President Joe Biden’s budget request included changes that would tighten loopholes related to partnerships and the stepped-up basis rule and those who have over $100 million in wealth, according to the Treasury Department’s Greenbook. Democrats have said the provision allows the wealthy to avoid paying taxes.

Bottom line

The resolution cites a study from the USDA’s Economic Research Service that found 66% of midsize farms would see a tax liability increase if the stepped-up basis was cut.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
BT_Cows_Grazing_Brome
Benefit of Estrus Synchronization and Artificial Insemination

Regardless of when your calving season occurs, manipulating the reproductive process of your cow herd can result in shorter breeding and calving seasons and allow producers to add value to calves.

Mark Z. Johnson
Ag Policy
Bipartisan Group Pushes for Stepped-Up Basis Tax Rule Protections

A resolution introduced Tuesday would support the “preservation” of the rule and “oppose efforts to impose new taxes on family farms or small businesses.”

Jim Wiesemeyer
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Futures Drag on Cash Cattle

Cattle feeding margins declined last week after modest declines in cash cattle prices. Pork producer margins remain underwater.

Greg Henderson
Industry
JBS-logo
Brazil's JBS to Be 'Selective' Regarding Share Buybacks, Acquisitions

The management of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Wednesday it "will be selective" in relation to launching share buyback programs and also regarding acquisitions given instability in international markets.

Reuters
Beef Production
How to Prevent and Control Weeds

Weeds impact the performance of the rest of your forages and can even be detrimental to the health of your livestock if they are poisonous. Here's some strategies cattle producers can use to prevent and control them.

Shaye Koester
Education
12 Ways to Prevent the Spread of Disease in Feedlots

Sound management, health protocols and facilities maintenance can help achieve the ultimate goal of keeping cattle healthy and productive.

John Maday
View More