When Events Return, So Will Protests

I’m thrilled to hear that World Pork Expo 2021 is a go, along with other animal agriculture events being planned for later this year such as CattleCon in August and World Dairy Expo in October. While I’m thankful that technology has allowed us to remain connected for the past year via webinars and virtual conferences, nothing replaces the energy of being in the same room with hundreds or thousands of people who share a passion for animal agriculture, the inspiration of walking around a trade show to see the latest and greatest or the fun of sharing a reception drink with colleagues who have become friends.

While in-person events have a long list of benefits, there is one downside – they allow animal rights activist organizations to attempt to gain attention for their cause by holding “disruptions” and protests. As we all get back into the swing of event planning, we need to make sure security remains top-of-mind. As eager as we all are to get together, I am sure activists are just as eager to seize these opportunities to further their cause. Examples of this could be everything from a few activists holding signs outside an event venue to someone rushing on stage to disrupt a speaker and take the microphone.

During your event planning process, keep in mind these tips from the Animal Ag Alliance:



• Event organizers:

>> Proactively connect with local law enforcement (and facility security if appropriate) to discuss potential issues. Let them know that while you hope there are no problems, similar animal agriculture-focused events have been targeted before. They can react more quickly and effectively if they have been warned about what might happen, and they may have recommendations for you.

>> Have a plan in place for handling any disruptions. Think through who on the event planning team will handle which responsibilities. Prepare contact lists for anyone who needs to be notified or consulted. Make sure you notify event attendees/exhibitors of what to do if they encounter any suspicious incidents or if a protest does occur, including who they need to notify.

>> Keep an eye out for social media chatter about potential protests. The Alliance monitors this and helps get the word out but the more monitoring, the better.

• Attendees:

>> Report any suspicious activity to event organizers immediately. This could include large groups of people gathering outside a venue, people carrying banners or other items (for example, activists may carry flowers to symbolize a funeral). If protesters have entered a secure area or are disrupting an event, call the police.

>> Do not give activists the attention that they seek. Their goal is to have conflict and confrontation, so do not give them the satisfaction of getting angry. Ignore any protests completely and let event organizers and law enforcement handle the issue.

>> Do not engage with activists on event social media or on their social media channels. Every time you interact with their content, it helps get it more views.

For more security recommendations, don’t hesitate to contact the Alliance at info@animalagalliance.org. I hope to see you at an in-person event soon!

Read more from Hannah Thompson-Weeman:

Get Ready to Step Up Sustainability Efforts This Year

Animal Ag in the Crosshairs at Another Virtual Activist Gathering

What’s Next for Animal Activism in 2021 and What Can We Do About It?