Livestock Neglect Case Concludes As Seized Cattle Sell For Nearly $1M

Following the seizure of over 1,000 head of cattle in an investigation regarding a livestock neglect case in northern Lincoln County, Neb., all cattle sold at the North Platte Stockyards on Mar. 21, following a court order issued on Mar. 15 by Lincoln County District Judge Michael Piccolo.



Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer shared updates at the Lincoln County Commissioner’s meeting earlier this week.



“The sale went really well. I’ve had some people wanting me to sell their cattle,” Sheriff Kramer jokes.



Considering the condition of cattle, including some blind, prolapsed or crippled, approximately 1,150 head cattle were sold, averaging around $960 each, Kramer says, bringing just short of $1 million.



Kramer explains how he prefers the term “rehoming” rather than “seizing” in this situation.



“They’re all in a better place, getting feed and water now,” Kramer adds. “It’s amazing how well they did on 14 days of feed. If we would have sold those cattle the day they came in, the sale would have been extremely different.”



During their two-week stay, some cattle died and some calved, actually resulting in more cattle on sale day that what came in on the day of the seizure.



Overall, Kramer believes the whole event was successful for everyone, including the owners.



Some nay-sayers accused Kramer for “stealing the man’s money,” he says. However, after taking out the typical expenses, including trucking, yardage, labor and feed, estimated around $140,000 in total, the remainder of the proceeds will be given to the owners of the cattle.



With this money, Kramer hopes the owners will be able to “reorganize” and “get on with their lives.”



The cattle owners and father-son duo, Larry Mikoloyck, 75, and Matthew Mikoloyck, 41, were arrested on Mar. 1. The Mikoloycks made bond and were ordered to return to county court for preliminary hearings on the animal abuse charges on Mar. 23.



More on this Story:

Over 1,000 Head of Cattle Seized in Livestock Neglect Case

