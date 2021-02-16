Misinformation During COVID-19: Caulfield to Speak at 2021 Virtual Summit

Timothy Caulfield, author and professor of health law and science policy at the University of Alberta, will provide the keynote at the Animal Agriculture Alliance’s 2021 Virtual Stakeholders Summit, set primarily for May 5-6.

In his presentation, Caulfield will provide his take on addressing misinformation in the time of COVID-19. According to a release, his latest book, Your Day, Your Way: The Fact and Fiction Behind Your Daily Decisions, will be available at a discounted rate for purchase during registration. Early registration discounts are available through Feb. 28. To register, visit http://bit.ly/AnimalAgSummit.

"In the times of a global pandemic, the dissemination of accurate and research-based information is even more paramount,” said Hannah Thompson-Weeman, Alliance vice president of strategic engagement. “Unfortunately, animal rights activists never miss the chance to capitalize on fear and confusion and have repeatedly attempted to tie animal agriculture to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it more important than ever that we engage and communicate factual information. Timothy Caulfield will share valuable insights into how we can turn the communication obstacles of 2020 into engagement opportunities for decades to come.”

Caulfield is an unrivaled communicator who debunks myths and assumptions about innovation in the health sector — from research on stem cells to diets to alternative medicine — for the benefit of the public and decision-makers, the release said. He has received numerous academic and writing awards and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences. In addition, he is the author of several bestselling books including The Cure for Everything: Untangling the Twisted Messages about Health, Fitness and Happiness and Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?: When Celebrity Culture and Science Clash. Caulfield is the host and co-producer of the award-winning documentary TV show, A User’s Guide to Cheating Death.

The 2021 Virtual Summit agenda features many exciting and high-caliber speakers. Sessions will highlight ways to position animal agriculture as a path forward to climate neutrality, how to elevate the voices of farmers in dialogues surrounding food and agriculture and strategies for virtual stakeholder and influencer engagement, a release said.

