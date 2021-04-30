Education

Keeping Your Implant Strategy Simply Successful

(Sponsored Content)

Implant Strategies Don’t Have to Be Complex to Be Effective

Because management needs differ on each operation, finding a simple yet effective, implant program is key to getting the most return without overcomplicating the process and overwhelming yourself. The experts from Zoetis have broken down how to identify the right implant for a specific feeding situation to achieve the optimal response from the animal. Synovex Choice® is an excellent example of a flexible, all-around valuable implant in the marketplace.

Efficient performance comes from keeping it simple and appropriate for the stage of growth 

When choosing a cattle implant, take an approach that proves true in the feedyard and beyond: Keep it simple. 

Today's implant market contains so many options that trying to set up a simple program can be overwhelming. However, if the implant program is too complicated, it becomes impossible to administer in the feedyard properly.

“Implant strategy doesn’t have to be complex to get the most return,” said Gary Sides, Ph.D., Beef Strategic Technical Services, Zoetis. Dr. Sides advised sticking to a handful of basics when choosing an implant to meet your goals. 

The first step is to match the potency of the implant to the animal: 

  • Stage of production: suckling calf, stocker, feedlot (arrival/grow/finish) 
  • Energy availability of forage or feedlot ration 
  • Estimated days on feed 

Zoetis offers an implant finder to help match your answers to these questions with the appropriate implant because management needs differ throughout an animal’s development. As an example, Dr. Sides identified four different opportunities for using an implant as the animal grows from a 40-day-old calf nursing its mother to eventually moving on to its last 100-200 days in the feedyard.
 
“We can identify the right implant for a specific feeding situation throughout the implant potency staircase to achieve the optimal response from the animal,” Dr. Sides said. “As an example, use the lowest potency implant for a suckling calf and the highest potency implant for the last 80-100 days on a feedlot ration prior to slaughter,” Dr. Sides also said. 

“If you don't match the dose of an implant with an animal's age, weight, maturity and the energy density of the ration, then you may experience negative effects such as bullers or lower quality grade,” Dr. Sides said. 

The guiding principle throughout should be flexible simplicity, and it has led Dr. Sides to identify an implant that stands out for feedyards looking to manage efficiently. “I think Synovex Choice is a flexible, all-around valuable implant in the marketplace,” Dr. Sides said. “We also have long-duration implant technologies – Synovex® One Feedlot and Synovex One Grass– that offer 200-days of coverage to provide additional management flexibility.” 

Labeled for use in feedlot steers and heifers, Dr. Sides said Synovex Choice can be applied throughout a feedyard from five-weight calves to eight-weight steers—as an arrival or terminal implant based on market conditions and desired feedlot or carcass response. “Synovex Choice really simplifies things,” Dr. Sides said. 

Dr. Sides encourages feedyards with implanting questions to contact Zoetis support and technical service staff to discuss potential implant strategies using Synovex implants. 

Remember, there are no cookie-cutter answers to a feedyard’s needs. The Zoetis field force has a deep knowledge of beef markets and can apply that knowledge to make strategic recommendations. 

Visit NoStressSynovex.com to find the implant to fit your needs or visit with your veterinarian. Do not use SYNOVEX products in veal calves. Refer to label for complete directions for use, precautions and warnings. 

 

Sponsored by Zoetis
 

 

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Low-Stress Trailer Loading

As with loading out, trailer loading is another production event that can be high stress on both the animals and people, but it needn’t be that way.

Whit Hibbard and Dawn Hnatow
Ag Policy
Ag Commissioner Sues Biden Administration Claiming American Rescue Plan Discriminates Against White Farmers

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller has filed a personal lawsuit against the federal government claiming COVID relief plan discriminates against some white farmers and ranchers.

AgDay TV
Education
Reasons Why Strong Calves Start With Spring Vaccinations

Spring calf vaccinations are the first step in giving calves a strong foundation to meet disease challenges in the future. Especially when it comes to protecting against viral diseases that cause respiratory challenges

Sponsored Content
Beef Production
Nalivka: Where the Cattle Inventory is Headed

Since the beginning of March, any year-over-year comparison of cattle slaughter and feedlot inventory flow has been interesting given the distortions in the flow of cattle resulting from COVID plant slowdowns last year

John Nalivka
Beef Production
Wareham: Expedition Beef

I see a real need to help my generation understand food doesn’t magically appear on store shelves. That gorgeously marbled steak cooked to medium rare is a product of hard work, technology and responsible animal care.

Mikah Wareham
Education
Keeping Your Implant Strategy Simply Successful

A successful implant program doesn’t have to be complex to get the best return. In fact, with the right products, it can be quite simple. Zoetis experts offer valuable insights and advice.

Sponsored Content
View More