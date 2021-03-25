Beef Production

Resilient Biotics Wins First-Ever Beef Alliance Startup Challenge

Resilient Biotics, a North-Carolina-based startup company, has been named the winner of the 2021 Beef Alliance Startup Challenge. Resilient Biotics uses data analytics to design microbiome-based therapeutics and advanced methods for prevention and precision treatment of disease in animals.

The Startup Challenge is a unique opportunity to connect early-stage companies that are developing solutions for the cattle feeding industry directly with prospective customers. In its first year, the Startup Challenge attracted more than 30 startup companies from around the globe. Beef Alliance members narrowed the initial pool of applicants down to 10 finalists that were invited to pitch their solution directly to the leaders of Beef Alliance member companies during a virtual pitch event on March 9. Scott Whitefoot, Beef Alliance chairman, said the Beef Alliance initiated the Startup Challenge to establish the cattle feeding segment as an attractive space for innovators and investors.

“To be competitive in the protein space, we have to continue to get better and embrace new technology and solutions. This was a challenging and exciting process, and there were multiple finalists that are developing promising technologies. Not only did we consider the science and data behind these solutions, but we also considered their practicality in a commercial cattle feedyard and the value proposition they offered,” said Whitefoot. “Resilient Biotics is developing a non-antibiotic treatment for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) prevention. In its early stages, it has potential to be a practical, reasonable and innovative solution to a real problem our industry faces.”

Resilient Biotics will receive a $50,000 cash prize from the Beef Alliance and will get the chance to conduct a pilot with a Beef Alliance member company.

“Resilient Biotics is thrilled to be selected as the winner of the first Beef Alliance start up challenge. It's fantastic to see the biggest players in the industry not only supporting new innovation, but also provide a path for startups like Resilient to interact directly with the end customer,” said Christopher Belnap, Resilient Biotics CEO and Co-founder. “As evident from this award, the industry is hungry for new products and innovation to promote cattle health, and our objective is to meet that demand. Together with Beef Alliance members, we hope to bring novel, microbiome-based products to the market that can address longstanding disease challenges, starting with our lead product for BRD.” 

Through collaborative innovation, scientific exploration and value chain engagement, the Beef Alliance is committed to being a leader and catalyst for positive change in the beef supply chain. The Startup Challenge aligns commitments to continuous improvement and enhanced transparency and stewardship in cattle feeding with an openness to new technologies that improve the ability to deliver a high-quality product and enable consumers to access high-quality beef.

Beef Alliance members include Adams Land & Cattle, AgriBeef, Beef Marketing Group, Beef Northwest, Biegert Group, Cactus Feeders, Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, Friona Industries and LaVaca Cattle Co.

Companies interested in connecting with the Beef Alliance to engage in future elements of the Feeding Innovation initiative should email mary.soukup@beefalliance.com. Information about the Startup Challenge is available at https://beefalliance.com/startupchallenge/.

 

