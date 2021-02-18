Nebraska Bull Second Highest-Selling Angus

Poss Deadwood, a yearling bull bred and sold by Poss Angus Ranch, Scotia, Neb., became the second highest selling bull in at least a quarter-century. The bull sold via phone to TK Cattle of Menard, Texas, during the Poss Angus Ranch annual bull sale on Feb. 5, 2021.

Danny Poss told the Lincoln Journal-Star the ranch had semen orders of 4,500 units before the sale, and buyers from across the country had expressed interest in Deadwood.

The American Angus Association says the $900,000 price tag makes Deadwood the second-highest-selling Angus bull in the last 25 years. Another bull was said to have sold in Nebraska for more money sometime in the late 1980s to early 1990s.

Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City, Neb., purchased half-interest in a bull for $755,000 in 2017, so American Angus Association officials say, all told, that bull from Schaff Angus Valley ranch in North Dakota was valued at $1.51 million.

“The cool thing is most of Deadwood’s pedigree is outcross genetics and allows for mating flexibility,” Poss said. The bull has the muscle, structural correctness, good feet and legs and EPDs. Poss calls it a profile that was hard to fault.

Deadwood is an artificial insemination bull sired by Poss Maverick, born in September 2019. His mother was raised at the Poss Angus Ranch.

In the sale book, Danny Poss calls Deadwood, “a standout since day one and on the radar of the Angus world.”

He is long-bodied, thick, stout and long with a square-hipped stature. He has “unspeakable eye appeal,” Poss said.

“No bull in the breed can compete with his combination of calving ease, growth, carcass merit, and a big-hoofed bull and a strong deep heel designed for covering large areas of rangeland,” the sale book said.