Beef Production

National Beef Will Expand Iowa Processing

National Beef Packing Company, LLC, announced plans to increase processing capacity and production at its Iowa Premium facility in Tama, Iowa. National acquired the facility in June 2019, where at the time of the acquisition more than 800 people were employed processing approximately 1,100 head of fed cattle daily.

National Beef said it will invest more than $100 million in the facility to increase capacity to approximately 2,500 head per day. A second production line will be added by the end of 2022.

“This project will increase our capacity to produce products that are in high demand by our customers worldwide and will provide an expanded market for the Iowa family farmers who supply us with premium Angus cattle," National Beef President and CEO Tim Klein said in a statement.

National Beef is the nation’s fourth-largest beef processor, with current capacity to kill 13,100 head per day. The Kansas City-based company operates two 6,000-head per day facilities in Kansas – at Dodge City and Liberal. Expansion of the Tama plant would give the company a daily capacity of 14,500 head.

“As fed cattle demand continues to grow, we must look for ways to transform packing capacity within the state,” Iowa Cattlemen’s Association CEO Matt Deppe said. “We welcome opportunities to build more shackle space and encourage more competition for Iowa’s fed cattle inventory. National Beef’s expansion plans, in conjunction with the state of Iowa’s initiatives to further develop local processing, will provide additional opportunities for cattle producers and our local communities.”

 

