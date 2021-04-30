Ag Policy

Ag Commissioner Sues Biden Administration Claiming American Rescue Plan Discriminates Against White Farmers

Lawsuit filed over aid to farmers of color 43021

The nearly $2 trillion stimulus known as The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is already facing a lawsuit over its provisions targeting farmers of color.

The Texas Tribune reports Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller has filed a personal lawsuit against the federal government. He says the COVID relief plan discriminates against some white farmers and ranchers because it offered targeted relief to "socially disadvantaged" farmers and ranchers, which the plan defines as people of color. 

The plan designates roughly $5 billion for things such as loan repayments and program awareness. Miller's complaint against USDA says the definition in the program fails to include "white ethnic groups that have unquestionably suffered" because of ethnicity, such as those of Irish, Italian, German, Jewish and eastern European heritage.

The lawsuit is seeking class action status.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Low-Stress Trailer Loading

As with loading out, trailer loading is another production event that can be high stress on both the animals and people, but it needn’t be that way.

Whit Hibbard and Dawn Hnatow
Ag Policy
Ag Commissioner Sues Biden Administration Claiming American Rescue Plan Discriminates Against White Farmers

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller has filed a personal lawsuit against the federal government claiming COVID relief plan discriminates against some white farmers and ranchers.

AgDay TV
Education
Reasons Why Strong Calves Start With Spring Vaccinations

Spring calf vaccinations are the first step in giving calves a strong foundation to meet disease challenges in the future. Especially when it comes to protecting against viral diseases that cause respiratory challenges

Sponsored Content
Beef Production
Nalivka: Where the Cattle Inventory is Headed

Since the beginning of March, any year-over-year comparison of cattle slaughter and feedlot inventory flow has been interesting given the distortions in the flow of cattle resulting from COVID plant slowdowns last year

John Nalivka
Beef Production
Wareham: Expedition Beef

I see a real need to help my generation understand food doesn’t magically appear on store shelves. That gorgeously marbled steak cooked to medium rare is a product of hard work, technology and responsible animal care.

Mikah Wareham
Education
Keeping Your Implant Strategy Simply Successful

A successful implant program doesn’t have to be complex to get the best return. In fact, with the right products, it can be quite simple. Zoetis experts offer valuable insights and advice.

Sponsored Content
View More