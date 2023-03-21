Opinion

Speer: Cow Inventory And Producers’ Share

.
.
(Hall & Hall)

Beef Cow Inventory:  The cow herd has been the primary focus of the past several columns – including the most recent one explaining the following: 

“The critics will keep pointing to waning cow numbers – contending it’s an indication of the business’ demise...[but] cow inventory is NOT a reliable proxy of the industry’s viability.   Things aren’t always what they seem.”

Just as that column was nearing the finish line, I had some correspondence regarding producers’ share of the retail dollar and what that ultimately means for the industry over the long run.  As such, it’s useful to explore the two measures (beef cow inventory and producers’ share) simultaneously because both are often referenced by those critical of the industry’s innerworkings.    Nevil chart

Producers’ Share:  As quick review, the measure isn’t very meaningful.   Dr. Brester (Montana State University) et al. point out investment by processors and retailers to enhance demand inherently reduces producers’ share.  However, that investment ultimately makes the industry better off over the long run. 

That is, the pie gets bigger.  But producers’ share doesn’t reflect that occurrence over time.  Rather, it represents sectors antagonistically - “as competitors for a fixed value, rather than as partners in the production of greater value.”  (For more on this concept, see Pan Beats Knife)

Cow Herd:  Let’s now come back to beef cow inventory.   The argument generally goes something like this: 1) the packer has too much power, 2) the market is broken, 3) fed prices are too low, and 4) calf prices suffer as a result and too many producers are quitting the business.   Therefore, a negative turn in producers’ share ultimately drives sell-off at the farm or ranch level.  

The graph below addresses that line of logic   Note the direction of the correlation; it contrasts the reasoning outlined above.  Most important, the relationship is weak; that’s further demonstrated within the table outlined below; over the span of five decades the distribution of inventory change versus producers’ share is well balanced.   spear chart

What’s It All Mean?:  An editorial last fall asked, “…how many producers and small feedlots are going to go out of business before our elected representatives do something?”  The permabears contend:  one, producers’ share is eroding margins available to the production sector; two, declining cow numbers represent the ultimate manifestation of that reality.  And seemingly it’s all very sinister. 

However, as noted in a previous column:  

Substantial gains have resulted from enduring commitment to better quality, improved consistency and enhanced promotion. As a result, beef spending has outpaced the competition since 2000. The beef industry has recaptured market share and cattle prices have risen as a result. Singular focus on farmers’ share misses that favorable outcome.    

In the end, the only measures that really matter center around beef demand and consumer spending (see Keep The Main Thing The Main Thing).   In tandem, they prove to be the ultimate indicator, and driver, of prosperity.

 

 

Latest News

Industry
How Important is U.S. Ag and Food to the Economy?

In celebration of National Ag Day and National Ag Week, the 2023 Feeding the Economy report shows just how vital the industry is to U.S. families, communities and the world.

Paige Carlson
Beef Production
National Institute for Animal Agriculture to Host Equine Industry Leaders

Equine leaders will discuss the importance and sustainability of the working ranch horse at NIAA’s Annual Conference in April.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
BQA Low Stress Cattle Handling Principles

Sound care and handling practices, based on years of experience and research are known to impact the well-being of cattle, individual animal health and herd productivity.

Bob LeValley - Oklahoma BQA Coordinator
Ag Policy
USDA Extends Comment Period on APHIS's Traceability Regulations Proposal

The comment period on a proposal to amend the animal disease traceability regulations and require EID for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison has been extended 30 days, USDA APHIS announced.

Paige Carlson
Industry
Agricultural Business Council to Honor Two Local Leaders

The Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City will honor two of the region’s leading agricultural figures with the Jay B. Dillingham Award on May 18 at a luncheon in Kansas City’s historic Union Station.

Industry Press Release
Industry
WOTUS Rule Frozen in Two States, But Unimpaired in 48

A federal judge in Texas put WOTUS on hold in two states over the weekend but denied a concentrated effort by industry groups to stop the rule nationwide.

Greg Henderson
View More