Opinion

Hanes: The Beef Checkoff and Lab-Grown Protein

.
.
(CBB)

As the fortunes of “plant-based meat” companies appear to be in decline recently, another competitor to beef raised on farms and ranches is starting to garner more headlines. “Lab-grown” or “cell-cultured meat” seems to be popping up here and there. Seeing these articles, some producers have expressed concern to me that the Beef Checkoff may begin to promote this “lab-grown” protein.

Based on the law, my answer to them is always the same – no way!

Regardless of how these lab-grown products will be categorized, the Beef Checkoff will not be promoting them. Why? It all goes back to the federal law that created and controls the Beef Checkoff. In this law, called the Beef Promotion and Research Act (the Act), there are very clear definitions relative to the Checkoff program and what it can and can’t do.

The Act specifically defines three important terms: “beef”, “beef products”, and “cattle”:

· Definition #1: “beef” as “flesh from cattle

· Definition #2: “Beef products” are “edible products produced in whole or in part from beef

· Definition #3: “cattle” are defined as “live domesticated bovine animals

The Act goes on to note that the Beef Checkoff can only be used for promotion, advertising, research and consumer and industry information programs, focused solely on “beef and beef products,” and to support the beef industry.

These definitions for both beef and beef products as coming directly from the flesh of cattle (and cattle are live animals) are key, as lab-grown protein does not meet these established descriptions. In addition, no Checkoff dollars will be collected from any of these cell-based products. Checkoff assessments are based on live cattle, or imported beef and beef products, originating from live cattle. There are no provisions in the federal Checkoff law to collect dollars from lab-grown meat to be used in our program.

Keep in mind there is one more check and balance to ensure no Beef Checkoff dollars are spent promoting a product that does not generate assessments on behalf of the Checkoff program. According to The Act, any programs funded by national Beef Checkoff dollars must be approved by the Beef Promotion Operating Committee (BPOC), comprised of “cattle producers and importers”. Non- assessment payers are not eligible to become CBB Board or BPOC members and would not make these important funding decisions.

We stand by those who pay into our longstanding program and will continue to take our legal and fiduciary responsibilities in upholding the law with the same continued commitment we use every day - now and in the future.

 

Latest News

Industry
Ten Considerations Before Signing a Carbon Contract on Your Ranch

As the carbon market continues to develop, a multitude of factors lend to its complexity. These intricacies weigh heavy on the minds of many ranchers entertaining the idea of partaking in the carbon market.

Kayla Walker
Industry
Pork Exports Soar, While Beef Exports Slow to Start 2023

U.S. pork exports finished 2022 strong and continued momentum into January, while U.S. beef exports slow in 2023, with shipments well below the large totals from a year ago, according to USDA data compiled by USMEF.

Paige Carlson
Beef Production
Is It Time to Re-Program Your Cowherd?

Now is the time to take a close look at our business model and specifically the “production factory” in the cow-calf business, says Mark Johnson of OSU.

Mark Z. Johnson
Industry
Rural Economy Slows, Farmland Values Stay Strong

The rural economy seems to be set on cruise in neutral gear. That’s according to the Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) from Creighton University. 

Sara Schafer
Industry
CAB Insider: Quality Holds Up Under Lighter Carcass Weights

From a cash price perspective, both cattle and beef markets continue on a relatively bullish run the past few weeks. Meanwhile, winter weather has hindered feedyard performance this season.

Paul Dykstra
Industry
Vilsack Unveils $25-Million Grant Award to Wholestone Farms at Pork Forum

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced a $25-million Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program grant award to Wholestone Farms for a major plant expansion in Fremont, Neb.

Jennifer Shike
View More