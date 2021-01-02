Beef Production

Ranchers Split on Need for Traceability System

(Lori Hays)

Data from a recent Drovers Pulse Poll found that ranchers are split on whether or not the cattle industry needs a nationwide traceability system, with 49% responding yes, and 51% responding no.

Of the 214 respondents, most were located in the Midwest, but the East Coast was represented as well.

map

Traceability is a topic at the forefront of discussion in the industry as of late, as consumers push for greater transparency in where their food comes from, in addition to the benefits in tracing, controlling and stopping spread of disease.

For a look at what may come in the world of traceability, check out this webinar with Animal ID and traceability experts Dr. Dale Blasi and Dr. Nevil Spear, who discuss the current technology and applications of traceability for beef producers, “Technology, Traceability and the Beef Industry of the Future.”

For the latest updates on traceability initiatives, visit the Drovers Traceability Resource Center.

Want to be part of the in-crowd responding to these polls? Text Drovers to 31313 to sign up.

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
NCBA Delivers House Introduction of Bipartisan DIRECT Act

The DIRECT act will allow state inspected beef processors to sell their products across state lines when standards are the same as federal requirements.

NCBA
9 min ago
Industry
Lawsuit Challenges FDA Approval of Additive in Impossible Burgers

The Center for Food Safety filed a legal brief challenging FDA's approval of soy leghemoglobin (“heme”), a color additive used to make Impossible Foods’ Impossible Burger appear to “bleed” like real meat.

Jennifer Shike
6 min ago
Market Reports
Could Corn or Cattle be the Next GameStop?

With the run-up in stock prices for GameStop, AMC and others, could corn, soybeans or cattle be next? Listen to what Tommy Grisafi of Advance Trading had to say about it on U.S. Farm Report this weekend.

Tyne Morgan
26 min ago
Beef Production
Ranchers Split on Need for Traceability System

Data from a recent Pulse Poll shows that ranchers are split nearly down the middle about traceability initiatives.

Katie James
33 min ago
Ag Policy
President Biden's pick for Ag Secretary has a confirmation hearing set for Tuesday. During that time, Tom Vilsack could detail future plans for utilizing the CCC for climate initiatives and COVID recovery.
Vilsack Could Unveil His Climate, CCC Plans During Tuesday’s Hearing

AS USDA reviews the previous administration’s plans for the remaining CFAP money, President Biden’s pick to lead USDA will help spearhead those efforts, and find ways to incentives farmers for climate initiatives.

Tyne Morgan
58 min ago
Beef Production
Meatpacking Industry Responds to U.S. Congress Investigation

A U.S. Congress panel is investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants nationwide. Here's how some of the packing plants responded.

Jennifer Shike
12 min ago
View More