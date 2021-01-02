Ranchers Split on Need for Traceability System

Data from a recent Drovers Pulse Poll found that ranchers are split on whether or not the cattle industry needs a nationwide traceability system, with 49% responding yes, and 51% responding no.

Of the 214 respondents, most were located in the Midwest, but the East Coast was represented as well.

Traceability is a topic at the forefront of discussion in the industry as of late, as consumers push for greater transparency in where their food comes from, in addition to the benefits in tracing, controlling and stopping spread of disease.

For a look at what may come in the world of traceability, check out this webinar with Animal ID and traceability experts Dr. Dale Blasi and Dr. Nevil Spear, who discuss the current technology and applications of traceability for beef producers, “Technology, Traceability and the Beef Industry of the Future.”

