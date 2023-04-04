Speer: Keep Moving!

Opportunity Is Always Available: Some columns invoke more comment than others. My most recent column, Guarding Against Defeatism, stirred some especially meaningful responses from readers.

First, some quick review. The column highlighted one group’s commentary about the state of the business: “Is anyone else seeing the disconnect between the wholesale beef market and the live cattle market? …. We are looking into the crystal ball at a bull market but is it a big enough bull to fight off inflation, globalization and the power of concentration?”

The column noted that, “…a healthy dose of cynicism is said to be a good thing. But that can easily morph into defeatism. And when that occurs, it’s paralyzing. Everything is wrong, and nothing is right. Hence, we get stuck; seemingly, there’s nothing we can do that will make any difference.”

To that end, one reader’s email especially caught my attention: “If it’s always someone else’s fault, the sun has a hard time coming up. Opportunity is always available if you look outside your box.”

The Cattle Producer in 2043: That observation hearkens a column I provided several months ago: The Cattle Producer in 2043. It featured research from Aimpoint reflecting, “the psychology of the farmers who are most likely to lead the industry in 2040 and both the internal and external factors impacting their business.”

Aimpoint provides five distinct categories of producers. They’re outlined below, in order of most-to-least poised to survive over the next twenty years. The highlighted descriptors are key differentiators; they’re indicative of how successful producers think about – and subsequently act upon – future goals and plans.

Independent Elites :

Successful, smart, financially sound. Innovative, open to change, secure in their knowledge. See significant opportunity in the current environment and believe success is within their control.

Enterprising Business Builders:

Aggressive, growth-oriented, high-business IQ. Seek advice and collaboration. Confident about business in any market. Least traditional, most adaptable and entrepreneurial.

Classic Practitioners:

Struggling to grow. Believe success is NOT fully in their control and lack some resources and business acumen to get to next level. More traditional, less innovative.

Self-Reliant Traditionals:

No longer focused on growth. Financially resilient. Most resistant to change and least innovative.

Leveraged Lifestylers:

Most at-risk compared to other segments. “Feel” they have done everything right but external factors have hindered their success and finances. Tend to be impulsive.

Band of Brothers: One of the most riveting scenes from the Band of Brothers involves Easy Company’s assault on Foy during the Battle of the Bulge (“The Breaking Point” episode). Amidst the attack, Lieutenant Dike becomes confused and agitated (likely suffering from shell shock following the enduring siege in the Ardennes). He orders his men to stop advancing. That is, they go from being on the offensive to assuming a defensive position (despite having no real cover).

Dike is paralyzed and time is of the essence. Sergeant Lipton clearly understands that artillery will soon be raining down on their position. Accordingly, he begins imploring his Lieutenant to take charge and provide orders: “Sir, we are sitting ducks here. We have to keep moving.”

At that point, the scene shifts to Captain Dick Winters, watching all this develop from the rear, and yells amidst the chaos of battle, “You’ve got to keep moving!” Ultimately, Winters sends in Lieutenant Speirs to assume command – he subsequently puts the men back on the offensive leading to a successful takeover of the city (a pivotal achievement for the Allies).

Keep Moving: Too often, we forget that NOT making a decision IS a decision. That often occurs in response to fear, or wishing things were different, or worrying about things that don’t matter, or factors out of your control. Permabears spend a lot of energy in that sphere of thinking.

The better approach being conviction and commitment towards changing, growing, stretching, learning, innovating. Keep moving: that’s where the sun keeps coming up and opportunity happens.

Nevil Speer is an independent consultant based in Bowling Green, KY. The views and opinions expressed herein do not reflect, nor are associated with in any manner, any client or business relationship. He can be reached at nevil.speer@turkeytrack.biz.