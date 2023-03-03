Opinion

Nalivka: Marketing Versus Selling Your Calves and Feeder Cattle

.
.
(Hall & Hall)

We can all agree the cow-calf business is branded with market volatility.  While the current market upside is welcome and will give ranchers some breathing room to “beef up” their operating margin, now is the time to shift gears toward capturing the value you have worked hard to create by developing a solid marketing program that will reward you, your family, and your ranch.

The market advantages of building solid genetics in your herd are numerous.  We all know that.   But, capturing the value that has been created is a different issue.  I have written and stated this numerous times over the years - capturing the value created from your investment in genetics that make a difference further up the supply chain is the goal.  This is a market based on genetic potential rather than just selling cattle and hoping to generate a positive operating margin.

Last year, the Red Angus Association sent a survey to selected ranchers, backgrounders, auction operators, feedlots, and market economists.  I was asked to complete the survey.  The purpose of the survey was to gain insight into respondent’s opinion on feeder cattle prices based on hide color versus the genetic potential of those same cattle.  Overwhelmingly, the results revealed that feeder cattle should be valued on their genetic potential regarding feedlot performance and carcass performance.  And while the survey results presented this data, the results should not be construed as a negative indictment of the Black Angus cattle or the CAB program, but rather the opportunity to move forward in the pricing arena and quantify the value of genetics which have a huge impact on performance.   Consequently, the group is now assembling a Task Force with participants across breeds, genetic companies, nutrition companies and others to consider and evaluate opportunities to capture genetic potential in the feeder cattle market.  In addition to the Task Force participants, state cattle associations are being approached to support the effort.  I was asked to serve on that Task Force as one of two market economists.   

Information and initiatives gained through the Task Force will be important to the industry’s future.  This is THE stepping stone from selling your calves to marketing your calves and capturing their genetic potential.  The potential opportunity for the entire industry - producers, feedlots, packers – that this effort represents cannot be overstated.  Capturing the value of those genetics in the beef herd is key to positive operating margins on the ranch, feedlot performance, carcass performance, and last but not least,  building consumer demand with quality U.S. beef.

So, now is the time to look toward a data-driven market program supported by data driven economic decisions on the ranch.  The payoff – a positive operating margin driven by your hard work and decisions rather than just ups and downs of the cattle cycle.  

 John Nalivka is president of Sterling Marketing, Inc., Vale Oregon.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Showme-Select_Heifers
Feeding Monensin To Developing Heifers: Is It Worth It?

While there are benefits to feeding monensin to beef cows, how might the use of monensin for developing replacement heifers benefit your operation?

Paul Beck - Oklahoma State University
Beef Production
9 Tips to Help Resuscitate a Newborn Calf

After a typical birth the calf should breathe within 30 seconds of delivery, says Dr. Geof Smith, dairy technical services veterinarian for Zoetis. If it isn't, you need to intervene.

Rhonda Brooks
Ag Policy
New Conservation Funding and CRP Took Priority in Senate Ag Hearing

"The prioritization of resource concerns must be left to the local level where producers decide how they can best address their unique and varied landscapes and needs," said Sen. John Boozman.

Jim Wiesemeyer
Industry
Tyson Foods Nurse Forges License, Practices Illegally For 15 Years

A plant nurse at a Tyson Foods medical clinic, Bobbie Gail Blair, 49, has been charged with 10 counts of impersonation of a medical professional and two counts of identity theft after falsely claiming to be licensed.

Paige Carlson
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Profits Improve for Feeders and Packers

Cash cattle and wholesale beef prices moved higher last week, increasing profit margins for both cattle feeders and beef packers. Pork producers saw modest per head losses.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Meatpacking Plant ICE Raid Lawsuit Settlement Favors Tennessee Immigrant Workers

After five years in litigation, U.S. District judge orders the U.S. government pay over $1 million in settlement to immigrant workers targeted during an unwarranted ICE raid in Tennessee in 2018.

Paige Carlson
View More