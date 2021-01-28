Industry

Tyson Sues Cattle Feeder Over 'Fraudulent Scheme'

Feedlot
Feedlot
(GH)

Tyson Fresh Meats has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to recover losses from alleged false cattle sales and feed costs by a Washington cattle feeder. The suit was filed in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco, WA.

Claiming losses of more than $225 million, Tyson is suing Easterday Ranches for recovery of assets and has asked for a court-appointed receiver to take control of Easterday Ranches. Court documents include a request for the current Easterday Ranches staff to turn over everything from keys to financial documents. Court documents also show Cody Easterday, president of Easterday Ranches, admitted to creating the scheme to make up more than $200 million in losses incurred in the commodities trading markets.

In late December, Tyson filed corrected financial results with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its beef segments for fiscal years 2017 through 2020. The report to the SEC – in Form 8-K – specified that Tyson was reporting “misappropriation of company funds” by one of its beef suppliers. The suit filed this week is the first time Easterday Ranches has been named.

“In an effort to ensure the orderly recovery of assets in the aftermath of a fraudulent scheme by Easterday Ranches, Tyson Fresh Meats is asking for a court-appointed receiver to take control of Easterday Ranches,” Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson told Drovers in an email.

“During a recent company-led investigation, we learned Easterday falsified documents to obtain reimbursement by Tyson of more than $200 million in connection with some 200,000 cattle that did not exist. The president of Easterday Ranches admitted to the scheme and acknowledged the fraud was initiated to cover extensive commodities trading losses he had experienced,” Mickelson said.

The Easterday family’s livestock and farming operations includes, according to the company’s website, “more than 18,000 acres of potatoes, onions, corn and wheat. The grain products are used to feed cattle in the Easterday Ranches feedlots.” The feedlots have a capacity of about 70,000 head.

In a statement issued in December when it filed the 8-K, Tyson said an internal investigation with assistance of outside advisors, found “no evidence that the company benefitted from the supplier’s unlawful conduct or that anyone at the company took steps to alter financial statements to hide transactions resulting from the supplier’s unlawful acts.”

In the statement to Drovers, Mickelson said, “We are also working with our outside auditor to implement additional financial controls to help prevent or detect this type of activity in the future.” 

Tyson operates six beef packing plants in the U.S., including one in Pasco, WA, that has a daily slaughter capacity of 2,300 head.

Related stories:

Tyson Reports “Misappropriation” Of Funds By Beef Supplier

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Cow and calf
The Lifelong Impact of Colostrum Intake

Colostrum is of critical importance for young calves – providing some 95% of the antibodies a calf obtains – protecting newborn calves against infectious agents during the first few months of life.

Drovers news source
8 min ago
Industry
Feedlot
Tyson Sues Cattle Feeder Over 'Fraudulent Scheme'

Claiming losses of "more than $200 million" in connection with "200,000 cattle that did not exist," Tyson asks for a court-appointed receiver to takeover Easterday Ranches in Washington state.

Greg Henderson
20 min ago
Ag Policy
U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) speaks during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Sen. Stabenow Supports CFAP Freeze and Review

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) says she supports the Biden Administration’s move to freeze payments under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

John Herath
1 hour ago
Industry
Animal Protein Sector Needs to Realign with 2020 Foodservice Survivors, CoBank Says

Flexibility remains critical for animal protein industry, CoBank says, as foodservice sales are not likely to reach pre-pandemic levels before mid-2022.

Jennifer Shike
18 min ago
Ag Policy
Screen shot of USDA's CFAP webpage.
USDA Freezes $2.3 Billion Supplemental CFAP

USDA late Wednesday posted notice that $2.3 billion in supplemental Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) payments will be temporarily frozen.

John Herath
16 hours ago
Industry
Research Highlights: The State of the Current Beef Consumer

This white paper, put together by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, offers a snapshot of how domestic consumers have responded to the unprecedented events of 2020 as well as a long-term outlook. 

Beef Checkoff
2 hours ago
View More