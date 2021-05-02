Kansas Cattleman and Veteran Jerry Bohn Named NCBA President

Industry

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) concluded its virtual Winter Business Meeting on Thursday with the election of Jerry Bohn, a cattle producer from Wichita, Kan., as NCBA president.

Bohn, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, has been a part of the cattle industry his entire life. Bohn has had an expansive career in the cattle industry since his early days of custom grazing cattle with his family in the Kansas Flint Hills, to his time on Kansas State University’s award-winning livestock judging team, and eventually serving 34 years as the manager of Pratt Feeders, a commercial cattle feeding operation in his home state of Kansas. He has also dedicated his time as a leader for several state-level associations, using his expertise and experiences to mentor the next generation of industry advocates.

“As I look forward to this year as NCBA president, I have immense pride for the cattle industry and our dues-paying members that help to make this the leading cattle organization representing U.S. producers,” said Bohn. “Becoming president is my greatest honor and opportunity to give back to the industry that made me who I am today and for that I am forever grateful.”

Bohn’s term as president along with a new officer team was approved by NCBA’s board of directors. Don Schiefelbein of Minnesota was named president-elect, Todd Wilkinson of South Dakota was elected vice president. Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele was elected chair of the NCBA Policy Division and Nebraska cattle producer Buck Wehrbein was elected policy vice chair. Clay Burtrum of Oklahoma and Brad Hastings of Texas were elected as chair and vice chair of the NCBA Federation Division, respectively.

"I have heard quite a few producers in the past year say if you want to get something done in Washington, D.C. in agriculture, you better do it with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, or it is not going to get done. This is the greatest testament to the grassroots power of our members and state affiliates. It is why I am so proud to represent NCBA as President and it is the reason I get up every day, ready to fight for the American producer."

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) has represented America's cattle producers since 1898, preserving the heritage and strength of the industry through education and public policy.  As the largest association of cattle producers, NCBA works to create new markets and increase demand for beef.  Efforts are made possible through membership contributions. To join, contact NCBA at 1-866-BEEF-USA or membership@beef.org.

 

