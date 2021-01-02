Industry

Charges Dropped Against Animal Rights Activist Who Trespassed at Iowa Select Farms

Trespassing Charges Dismissed 020121

Charges have been dropped against an activist accused of trespassing on property of Iowa's largest pork producer, AgDay’s Tricia Sloma reports. Matt Johnson is an animal rights activist with the group Direct Action Everywhere and was accused of trespassing on property owned and operated by Iowa Select Farms in May.

Prosecutors claim he helped secretly record the pork producer using ventilation shutdown to euthanize hogs last year because of the pandemic, Sloma says. County prosecutors moved to dismiss the charges last week at the request of Iowa Select.

The company said in court documents that its personnel had been subpoenaed but did not wish to testify. A company spokesperson told the Star Tribune it “could not be distracted by individuals who choose to break the law and grandstand.”

