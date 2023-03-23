Beef Production

'Sacrifice Pastures' Spare Best Cattle Grazing Pastures

(North Carolina Extension)

So-called “sacrifice pastures” might be needed to help promote forage production the rest of this cattle grazing season, according to Patrick Davis, a University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist based in Stockton.

“Cattle producers welcome the rain, but it leads to muddy pastures, and with limited forage resources following the drought, proper management is needed for optimum grazing the rest of the year,” says Davis.

“The drought has led to thin pasture stands, so cattle producers need to evaluate their pastures, find those thin stands that need renovation and consider using those pastures as sacrifice pastures,” he says. Davis urges consultation with local MU Extension agronomy specialists to grade pastures and help make decisions on the pastures that need to be renovated.

“Move cattle to sacrifice pastures for hay feeding until cool-season grass pastures are at proper grazing height, which is approximately 4-6 inches,” he says. This helps supply fertility in the form of manure and hay in these areas, which helps in the renovation process. This strategy also reduces the destruction of good pastures, which could affect their productivity throughout the grazing season.

“Proper seeding and management of sacrifice pastures is important to promote grass growth so those pastures can be brought back into the grazing system,” he says. Davis urges cattle producers to consult MU Extension agronomy specialists as well as the MU Extension guides “Establishing Forages” (www.extension.missouri.edu/g4650(opens in new window)) and “Seeding Rates, Dates and Depths for Common Missouri Forages” (www.extension.missouri.edu/g4652(opens in new window)) when making plans to reseed sacrifice pastures.

“Forage management is key to profitably of your cattle operation,” he says.

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
Livestock Groups Back Bill to Expand Options for Packing Capacity

National livestock groups are uniting to support Congressional efforts to expand opportunities for industry to invest in meat packing capacity. 

Jennifer Shike
Ag Policy
WOTUS Rule and Producers: What You Need to Know

While the recent rule may be one of many WOTUS definitions, Mary Thomas Hart of NCBA shares how producers should prepare in reaction to the rule now in effect.

Paige Carlson
Industry
Over-the-Counter Antibiotics: What You Need to Know Before June 11

On June 11, FDA’s Guidance for Industry #263 brings 91 over-the-counter antimicrobial products from OTC to prescription oversight. Three experts weigh in on why you need to prepare for this change now.

Jennifer Shike
Beef Production
Cattle Chat: Understanding Hardware Disease

Cattle sometimes eat objects that they shouldn’t. On a recent Cattle Chat podcast, veterinarians discussed the signs of hardware disease and offered suggestions on ways to manage the incidence.

Lisa Moser Kansas State Research and Extension
Industry
Extension Livestock Economist Lee Schulz Receives Applied Research Award

For his work in farm management extension and research on livestock production, marketing and risk management, Lee Schulz recieves the 2023 Dean Lee R. Kolmer Award for Excellence in Applied Research from Iowa State.

Iowa State University
