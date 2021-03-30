Beef Production

Profit Tracker: Cattle, Hog Profits Trend Higher

Cattle and hog feeding margins posted identical $66 per head profits last week, according to the Sterling Profit Tracker. Cattle rebounded out of the red on the strength of a nearly $2 per cwt. advance in cash prices while pork margins gained $10 per head following a $5 per cwt. price advance.

Cash cattle prices averaged $115.81 per cwt. last week, the highest weekly average since May of 2020. A year ago feedyard margins were $25 per head with a cash price of $119.25, according to the Sterling Beef Profit Tracker.

Average closeouts saw total costs for finishing a steer about $88 per head lower than the previous week at $1,509, most of that due to lower feeder cattle prices factored into the analysis.

Packer margins gained $50 per head to an average of $370.  The result was a packer/feeder margin spread of $304 per head, down $17 from the previous week’s $321.

Beef packer capacity utilization was estimated at 88.3%, down 1.9% from the previous week, with an estimated 639,523 head slaughtered. A year ago packer capacity was estimated at 90.9% with a weekly kill of 650,009 head. Carcass weights this year are running 4 pounds lighter at 830 pounds.

Beef packer margins gained based on a $7 per cwt. advance in the beef cutout to $233.65. A year ago the cutout averaged $253.61. A year ago packer profits were estimated at $529 per head. The Beef and Pork Profit Trackers are calculated by Sterling Marketing Inc., Vale, Ore.

Farrow-to-finish pork producers saw their margins gain $10 per head with positive margins for the eighth consecutive week and total profits of $66 per head. Hog profit margins have increased $36 per head over the past month.

Lean carcass prices traded at $96.61 per cwt., an increase of $4.93 from the previous week, and $17 per cwt. higher than a month ago. A year ago pork producers saw average profits of $5 per head.

Pork packer margins averaged a profit of $14 per head, down $1 per head from the previous week and $12 per head lower than last year. Pork packer capacity utilization was estimated at 95.8% compared to 94.2% a year ago.

Sterling Marketing president John Nalivka projects cash profit margins for cow-calf producers in 2021 will average $125 per cow. For feedyards, Nalivka projects an average profit of $1 per head in 2021, and packer margins are projected to average $304 per head.

For farrow-to-finish pork producers, Nalivka projects 2021 will produces profits of $22 per head. Pork packers are projected to earn $20 per head in 2021.

 

Latest News

Industry
County Fair Livestock Sale Pivots Last Minute, Raises Nearly $100,000 for Trooper Shot in Ambush Hours Before

Injured Texas Trooper Chad Walker has ties to the fair as his family shows livestock. So, the Limestone County Fair Association livestock sale turned into an opportunity to raise money for the Walker family.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
Red Angus Teams With IMI Global

A new arrangement between the Red Angus Association of America and IMI Global will allow cattle producers who take advantage of Red Angus value-added programs to more easily utilize IMI Global verification services.

Brandi Buzzard Frobose
Beef Production
Selection for Growth and Carcass Merit

After considering traits most economically important to us in our own production and marketing system, bull selection is critical to maximize the genetic potential of future calf crops to perform in those traits.

Mark Z. Johnson
Industry
Bringing Relevance and Value to the Beef Industry

Beef industry organizations will need to evolve in order to continue to bring value in the future. That philosophy is particularly true for breed associations, said Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association.

Holly Martin
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Cattle, Hog Profits Trend Higher

Cash prices for both cattle and hogs advanced last week leaving feeding margins for both species solidly in the black. Hog margins were positive for the eighth consecutive week and cattle climbed out of the red.

Greg Henderson
Ag Policy
Argentina Suspends 15 Beef Exporters for Evading State Controls

Argentina said on Monday it had suspended 15 meat exporters for dodging industry regulations, derailing at least 40 tonnes of shipments from one of the world's best-known beef producers.

Reuters
View More