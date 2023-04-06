Gardiner Angus Ranch 44th Spring Sale Results

More than 500 bidders from 35 states, Canada and Mexico competed on Saturday, April 1, for 772 lots of registered and commercial Angus at Gardiner Angus Ranch’s 44th Spring Sale, Ashland, KS.

Mike Relk, MI-HUD Angus Ranch, Kuna, Idaho, paid $450,000 to own Lot 1, the young sire GAR Fireproof. The top-selling bull in the younger bull category was Lot 152, GAR Wadley 831G, sold to Randall Grimmius, Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, California, for $45,000.

One-hundred eighty-four 20-month-old bulls sold for an average of $10,772, while 190 16-18-month-old bulls averaged $8,271. The 374 bulls totaled $3,553,500 for an average of $9,501.

One hundred donor heifers sold for an average of $9,853; 17 3-N-1 pairs averaged 7,912; 86 bred cows averaged $5,701; 156 bred heifers averaged $5,593. A total of 359 lots of registered females brought $2,483,000 for an average of $6,916.

On the commercial side, 9 bred commercial cows averaged $2,750; 338 bred commercial heifers averaged $2,971. The 347 total commercial females brought $1,029,000 for an average of $2,965.

Together the sale offered 1,081 head (772 lots) that sold for a total of $7,091,000 for an average of $6,560.

View the full sale report here.