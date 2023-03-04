Cash Cattle: Active Friday Trading at Higher Prices

Beef Production

Cash cattle trading was noticeably more active on Friday than in recent weeks and prices were higher in all regions. Cattle in the North sold at $165 live with a few up to $167. Many of the lower sales were cattle carrying mud. Dressed sales occurred at $262 to $265 per cwt., $2 to $3 higher. Trade in the south was also active at $165, also $1 higher.

Analysts see the current bull market extending into April and maybe beyond. Carcass weights are averaging below year ago levels which continues to point toward a smaller inventory of market-ready cattle. The record for cash cattle prices is around $172.00 from 2014.

Feeder cattle traded steady to $5 higher while calves sold $2 to $8 higher.

Estimated weekly cattle slaughter was 629,000 head, about 30,000 head less than the same week a year ago. The year-to-date total was 5.663 million head, down 2.6% compared to last year.

Wholesale beef prices advanced modestly for the week. Choice boxed beef closed Friday at $289.32 per cwt., up $2.04 for the week. Select boxed beef sold at $276.86 per cwt., down $0.22 per cwt. for the week.

April live cattle advanced $1.325 on Friday to end the week at $165.425; that marked a 5-cent weekly rise. Nearby March feeder futures climbed $1.425 to $190.00, while the April contract surged $2.175 to $196.025. The latter represented a weekly gain of $2.45.

 

 

