Market Reports

Hulett: Cash Cattle Gaining Ground

Cash cattle improve
Cash cattle improve
(CBP)

Trade in the South started last Tuesday at $110.50.  On Wednesday, packers bought cattle in Kansas at $109-$110.  As the week progressed, the cash trade gained more momentum to trade at $111 when a couple of packers were short of cattle on Friday.  Numbers indicate that packers could be running low on committed cattle, which should force some packers back into the cash market.

The North began the week with early trade as well.  Two packers started buying cattle in the North early in the week at $106. Most of these early purchases were hauled out of the region.  Later in the week, dressed cattle traded in the low $170’s dressed and live cattle up to $110.

Scheduled downtime for maintenance at some plants is planned within weeks.  The down time is never ideal for cash trade.  With cattle numbers potentially lower, the remaining packer’s position could require that they push harder in the live market to secure their needs. 

Related stories:

Cargill Will Temporarily Idle Two Packing Plants

Fed Cattle Steady As Futures Hit 11-Month High

 

Latest News

Industry
Winter bale grazing
North Dakota To Consider Voluntary Checkoff

A North Dakota state representative has introduced legislation that would make the state's additional $1 beef checkoff voluntary. It would have no impact on the national Beef Checkoff.

Greg Henderson
12 min ago
Ag Policy
.
Greg Hanes: What Have You Done for Me Lately?

In this commentary Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen's Beef Board, discusses the ways that Beef Checkoff dollars have been used in the past few months.

Greg Hanes CEO Cattlemen's Beef Board
56 min ago
Profit Tracker
Cattle and hog feeding
Profit Tracker: Steady In The Red

Cattle and hog feeding margins were little changed last week, with both recording modest losses. Beef packers saw improved margins on significant gains in wholesale beef prices.

Greg Henderson
16 min ago
Industry
USMEF Audio: Taiwan Expands Market Access for U.S. Red Meat, but with Some Controversy

On Jan. 1, Taiwan implemented market access changes for imports of U.S. beef and pork. For beef, the 30-month cattle age limit was eliminated. For pork, it established maximum residue limits for ractopamine residues.

USMEF
12 min ago
Industry
PepsiCo, Beyond Meat Partner to Develop New Plant-Based Snacks

PepsiCo Inc and Beyond Meat Inc said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop and sell snacks and beverages made from plant-based protein.

Reuters
2 hours ago
Industry
Data shows home cooking brings families together.
The Pandemic Upped My Cooking Game

New research shows I'm not the only one who upped my cooking game last year. A new study provides insight into which cooking and consumption habits are likely to continue into the new year and beyond. 

Jennifer Shike
1 min ago