Fed Cattle Steady As Futures Hit 11-Month High

Nebraska Feedlot @TLauritsen
This week saw a rally in all cattle/beef trades except fed cattle. The fact futures markets rallied to 11-month highs and wholesale beef prices traded sharply higher this week underscores just how little leverage cattle feeders have in the current market. Fundamentals continue to struggle with large front-end supplies of cattle.

Cash fed cattle traded mostly at $109 to $110 live, and $172 to $173 dressed, steady with prices the previous week. Moderate trade in the South occurred at mostly $110 with a few up to $111. Cash cattle have not traded at $112 since the first week of June 2020, and cash cattle prices in January have not traded below $120 since 2011.

Futures markets suggest better days ahead for cash cattle. April live cattle futures rose an impressive $2.575 Friday to close at $122.525 and hit an 11-month high. For the week, April live cattle gained an impressive $4.325. March feeder cattle futures soared by $5.00 to close at $144.15 Friday and hit a five-month high. For the week, March feeders rose $8.325.

Boxed beef cutout values also traded higher. Choice boxed beef closed Friday at $223.05 per cwt., or $9.43 per cwt. higher than last Friday. Select closed at $213.15 per cwt., $10.37 higher than the previous week.

Weekly estimated cattle slaughter was 657,000 head, compared to 643,689 head last year. Total year-to-date slaughter was 2.028 million head, 9.8% lower than last year.

Feeder cattle were called mixed, from $2 lower to $3 higher.

On Friday USDA reported U.S. beef export sales rebounded to 24,500 MT the week ending Jan. 14 and included 4,300 MT reported sold to China.

 

 

Latest News

Industry
Cargill Dodge City
Cargill Will Temporarily Idle Two Packing Plants

Cargill announced it will temporarily idle two of its protein processing facilities for scheduled maintenance. The idling of the facilities is unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greg Henderson
19 min ago
John Nalivka
John Nalivka
Nalivka: Combine Your 'Best' Cost - 'Best' Revenue

Analyzing profit and loss relationships across the production end of both the beef and pork supply chains is key to decisions regardless of where you sit in that supply chain.

21 min ago
Industry
Y3 Ranch, Idaho
Merck’s Dr. Angela Baysinger Receives “Feather in Her Cap” Award

Dr. Baysinger was recognized for her significant contribution and achievements to the animal health industry, including mentoring and developing future women leaders.

Industry Press Release
12 min ago
Industry
The JBS plant in Greeley, Co.
JBS Offers $100 to Employees Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The bonus is intended to encourage employees to get inoculations, after thousands of U.S. meatpacking workers became infected with the coronavirus last year.

Reuters
3 hours ago
Beef Production
“Etsy of Meat” Provides New Options for Consumers

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, a farmer and businessman from southeast Iowa came up with an idea that has now grown into an expanding online marketplace known as ChopLocal.

Jennifer Shike
3 hours ago
Industry
Getting Consumers to Shop Retail’s Deli-Prepared

An online quantitative survey of 1,193 consumers was able to identify opportunities and challenges to getting consumers to shop the deli-prepared section of their grocery store.

Beef Checkoff
22 hours ago