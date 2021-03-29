Roaming Steer Captured in Rhode Island

A 1,500-pound steer that roamed the streets of Johnston, Rhode Island, for seven weeks has been captured. The Providence Journal reports the steer is back with his owner who said the steer is “fine, happy and healthy.”

Ledyard Lewis, who farms in North Stonington, Connecticut, captured the steer on Friday and refused to elaborate, saying, "I just would rather not comment" on the issue. The steer escaped Feb. 4 while unloading at Rhode Island Beef and Veal, a slaughterhouse in Johnston.

In a news release, Defenders of Animals said it has raised $2,000 to buy the steer, with the idea of letting him live out his life in an animal sanctuary.

Dennis Tabella, director of the organization, said they had not been able to reach Lewis, so they sent an email to the law firm, Kahan, Kerensky & Capossela, in Vernon, Connecticut.

“We are still offering to pay $2,000 for the steer to make sure that the steer will be safe in a sanctuary situation," Tabella said in an email.

Defenders of Animals member Bruce Lossini said in another email to the Journal:

"We all concur that this precious creature has earned the right to live out his life in a natural-safe sanctuary. Since the owner of the cow is not providing the public with his intentions, I would like to suggest that we offer to purchase him rather than wishing for the best. In my opinion, the only reason the owner came back for the cow was due (to) the monetary gain that he can acquire by sending him again to slaughter."

Related stories:

Cowboys Needed For Wily Rhode Island Steer