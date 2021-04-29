Industry

NCBA Stands Ready to Fight for Sound Tax Policy

.
.
(.)

In his American Families Plan, President Biden targets several provisions of the tax code to raise approximately $1.5 trillion in revenue over the next 10 years. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) has long advocated for sound tax policy for rural America.

"Family-owned cattle operations, no matter the size, are the backbone and economic drivers of rural economies across the U.S. Preserving long-standing tax provisions such as stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges is critical when considering the financial viability of farms and ranches, as well as the ability for the next generation of producers to carry on the family business and conserve the land that has been in their family for generations," said Danielle Beck, NCBA Senior Executive Director of Government Affairs.

The American Families Plan would repeal the deferral of gain for real estate like-kind exchanges for gains greater than $500,000 and eliminate stepped-up basis for gains in excess of $1 million ($2.5 million per couple “when combined with existing real estate exemptions”) and tax said gains on any property not donated to charity. According to the plan, the reform will be designed “with protections so that family-owned businesses and farms will not have to pay taxes when given to heirs who continue to run the business.”

“When considering how to offset the cost of a comprehensive infrastructure package, it is essential that Congress preserve sound tax policies for family-owned agricultural operations. We are committed to holding Members of Congress accountable for legislation that will not adversely impact the viability of farm and ranch businesses, or the next generation's ability to continue to sustainably produce an abundant food supply,” Beck said.

“To be clear, we firmly believe that it would be irresponsible to pay for an infrastructure bill on the backs of farmers and ranchers and with that, counterintuitive with this Administration's conservation agenda. These provisions in the tax code are a determining factor in whether farmers and ranchers access to land is maintained for generations to come, or if that land is fragmented and further threatened by conversion and development, or paved over outright for strip malls and shopping centers,” Beck continued. 

NCBA stands ready to work on both sides of the aisle to ensure that Members of Congress understand the needs of cattle producers in regard to tax policy. We are looking forward to continued conversations with lawmakers through extensive grassroots engagement.

 

Latest News

Industry
Cattle Rancher to Congress: Active Management Necessary to Curb Wildfires

Fifth-generation California cattle producer Dr. Dave Daley shared his expertise on wildfire management as an experienced cattlemen, longtime educator, and survivor of the 2020 Bear Fire in Butte County, Calif.

NCBA
Beef Production
I’m a Drover: Land First, Cattle Second

For Double C Cattle Company, stewardship of the land reigns and the cattle are an integral tool in management.

Katie James
Beef Production
Cows Come To Town: Data Says Herd Shrinking

Large numbers of cows going to slaughter during the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of this year confirm the downward trajectory of the cattle cycle has not changed.

Greg Henderson
Industry
NCBA Stands Ready to Fight for Sound Tax Policy

Preserving long-standing tax provisions such as stepped-up basis and like-kind exchanges is critical when considering the financial viability of farms and ranches, says NCBA in opposing the American Families Plan.

NCBA
Beef Production
CAB Insider: Cattle, Grain and Carcass Price Signals Mixed

Cash fed cattle prices were lower $1 to $2/cwt. last week, arriving at an average just below $121/cwt. Futures weakness brought prices lower, despite the severe upward trajectory of carcass cutout values.

Paul Dykstra
Industry
RTK Launches 10th Annual Photo Contest

Ranchland Trust of Kansas (RTK) will open its 10th annual photography contest May 1. Photographs entered will showcase the natural beauty of ranching and grazing lands across the state.

Industry Press Release
View More