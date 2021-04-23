Industry

Iowa Environmental Stewardship Award Winner

Robbins Land & Cattle LLC
Robbins Land & Cattle LLC
(ICA)

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association recognizes the state’s beef cattle producers—the original stewards of land and natural resources. Justin and Lacie Robbins and Robbins Land & Cattle LLC, have been named the 2021 Iowa Environmental Stewardship Award Program winner.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP) recognizes the outstanding stewardship practices and conservation achievements of cattle producers who care for the land with as much dedication as they care for their livestock. Robbins Land & Cattle LLC will compete against nominees from Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Regional winners for the national award will be announced in late July. Six regional winners will be recognized at the national level, where one is selected as the winner.

Robbins Land & Cattle LLC: Justin, Lacie, and McKinley Robbins

Robbins Land & Cattle LLC is situated along the North Raccoon River, in Greene County. The enterprise also has pasture and row crop ground in Carroll County, roughly 15 miles from their farmstead. Key features include: hills, valleys, and land along the river, which could use “time to heal.” Justin uses both flat and rolling pasture land for rotational grazing. Grazing rotations occur frequently—roughly once a week on pasture ground in Carroll County and every three weeks on ground along the riverbank—so native grasses remain ankle high or taller. 

“We’ve heavily incorporated cover crops,” Justin says. He first started utilizing cover crops in 2013, primarily seeding them on harvested corn acres. Justin now strives to establish cover crops on at least 50 percent of his farming operation. He sees cover crops as an opportunity to suppress weed pressure, reduce input costs, and retain essential nutrients. From rotational grazing to cover crop seeding, Justin’s efforts to improve water quality and soil health on his crop acres go hand-in-hand with his purebred Angus operation.

Over the past 18 years, Justin has dedicated a lot of time and energy to enhancing his farming operation. From rebuilding and implementing farm ponds on pasture ground to establishing cover crops on a large portion of his row crop acres, Justin strives to leave the land better today than he found it yesterday. Doug Hawn, his mentor and former business partner, always supported Justin in his sustainable endeavors. “He was extremely open to cover crops. Everywhere we used them was on his ground,” Justin says. Justin continues to build off the foundation he and Doug established together. 

Environmental, Economic, Resource-Management, and Sustainability Goals

“I want to leave the land better today than how I found it yesterday,” Justin says. He says this is his responsibility as a cattle producer and row crop farmer: “to manage weeds and feed the soil.” Justin plans to achieve this by: 

  • Incorporating cover crops on at least 50 percent of his row crop acres 
  • Establishing cover crops on 100 percent of incoming soybean acres
  • Maximizing the profitability of manure on his farming operation
  • Cleaning up pasture for more intensive rotational grazing
  • Turning marginal crop acres into hay or pasture ground
  • Engaging with local and state agencies on program development
 

Latest News

Ag Policy
Ag Groups: Biden Misses the Mark with 30x30 Plan

Ryan Yates, managing director of public policy for the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), says while the plan sounds simple, there are still a lot more questions than answers regarding what the plan truly means.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
Cash Prices Slip, COF Placements Aggressive

Negotiated cash cattle slipped $1 to $2 lower last week, yet wholesale beef prices marched higher. USDA's cattle on feed report found aggressive March placements.

Greg Henderson
Ag Policy
Grand Staircase Escalante Partners Urges President Biden to Restore National Monument

John Holland at Grand Staircase-Escalante Partners, urged President Biden to restore the national monument without delay claiming long-term protection of the Monument’s landscapes are vital for rural communities.

Industry Press Release
Industry
Iowa Environmental Stewardship Award Winner

Justin and Lacie Robbins, Robbins Land & Cattle LLC, have been named the 2021 Iowa Environmental Stewardship Award Program winner. The ESAP recognizes outstanding stewardship practices of cattle producers.

Anna Hastert - Iowa Cattlemen's Association
Education
Starting Stockers: 101

Animal husbandry basics set the course for success when starting newly arrived stocker cattle. Pushing the gain button at the start might not be the best way to healthy cattle.

Sponsored Content
Ag Policy
CRP ground rotator
Vilsack: Biden’s 30x30 Goal is ‘Not a Land Grab’

On a day when U.S. corn futures went limit-up on supply and demand concerns, Washington talked about idling millions of additional lands via various programs.

Jim Wiesemeyer
View More