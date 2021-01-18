Hulett: Packers Get Picky

Industry

The over-supply of cattle combined with a lack of interest from packers pushed the cash cattle market lower last week.  In the South live cattle traded $108-$111 with most cattle at the upper end.

The backslide of the market took its toll on the North, too.  Cash prices in the North were $106-$109 with most cattle trading on the higher end.  The dressed cattle traded back at $170-$174.

The next few weeks are going to take patience and endurance from cattle feeders.  A few different packers will begin their previously scheduled cooler cleaning or major renovations.  The down time due to the maintenance will likely create opportunity for lesser packer participation in the cash trade.  If feeders can weather the storm for the next several weeks, better times could be heading their way.

 

Beef Production
Guide Rock Fire
Nebraska Wildfire Forced Evacuations, Donations Sought

A wildfire forced evacuations in southwest Nebraska last week as the entire state is now in a drought. The Nebraska Cattlemen have identified ways to help those impacted by the fire.

Greg Henderson
42 min ago
Education
Driftless Region Beef Conference Set For Jan 26 - 28

Frank Mitloehner, professor and air quality specialist at UC-Davis is the keynote speaker at the virtual 2021 Driftless Region Beef Conference set for Jan. 26 to 28.

Judy Mae Bingman
20 min ago
Ag Policy
New Mexico Official, Who Founded 'Cowboys for Trump,' Arrested in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riot

Cuoy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner and founder of a group called "Cowboys for Trump," was arrested in Washington on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Reuters
2 hours ago
Ag Policy
Trump Administration Leaves a Lasting Impact on Agriculture

From the unpredictability with trade to easing of regulations, the past four years have been a whirlwind with farmers, ranchers and policy experts looking back at the Trump Administration's impact on agriculture.

Tyne Morgan
7 hours ago
Beef Production
Stocker cattle
Peel: High Grain Price Impact on Cattle Industry

The beef industry reacts to high feed prices differently than other species as the ruminant biology of cattle means less grain will be used by changing how cattle are produced more than by changing production levels.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
13 min ago
Beef Production
Winter cattle feeding
Cash Cattle Weaker As Grain Rallies

Cash cattle prices slipped lower throughout the week as packer demand was called moderate. Grain markets posted a significant rally on the heels of USDA's report on Tuesday.

Greg Henderson
2 hours ago