Differentiating the Value of Feeder Cattle

Traditionally, cow-calf producers have found themselves without a way to differentiate their product. Today, that’s not the case. A revolutionary shift from commodity-based marketing to value-based marketing is happening, and it is good news for cattlemen.

“We consider this a revolution in marketing because every other sector of the business understood the value of genetics and differentiating their product based on those specifications,” says Troy Marshall, director of commercial industry relations at the American Angus Association. “Here is an opportunity for the cow-calf producer to participate in value-based marketing.”

During the Angus University “Revolutionary Marketing” webinar hosted Tuesday, Feb. 16, Marshall shared that cattleman have invested in good genetics and now is the time they can stand out in the marketplace. Commercial cattlemen can capture the value created by exceptional management and genetics they put into their cattle. For seedstock producers, he also shared how the AngusLinkSM program can serve as a customer service tool that benefits their commercial customers.

AngusLink is the umbrella program that covers the genetic merit scorecard, U.S. Department of Agriculture Process Verified Programs and the Global Animal Partnership (GAP) certification. Depending on operational goals, producers can get paid for the work they are already doing by enrolling and earning market access and market flexibility.

As this revolution builds steam, the “network effect” will continue to be greater the more people get on board. Marshall believes that participating gives producers the opportunity to improve their operations and truly make a difference in the industry.

Revolutionary Marketing was the latest in a series of Angus University webinars, conducted monthly by the Association, designed to sharpen the skills of cattle producers.